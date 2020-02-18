Global Soy Isoflavones Market Size, Share, Trend Analysis 2014-2017 & Forecasting 2017-2025

The Report Soy Isoflavones Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2025 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants.

Isoflavones are phytoestrogens and having a similar chemical structure to the hormone estrogen. Isoflavones may have estrogens like effects or anti-estrogenic effects and considered as a SERM (Selective Estrogen Receptor Modulators). The soy Isoflavones is a rich source of estrogen and vitamin E and possesses properties such as breast cancer cells suppressor and anti-oxidant. The soy Isoflavones is extracted from the seed, leaf, bark, and shell of soy plant and the end products of soy Isoflavones are available in the form of powder, oil or wax. The rising awareness about the consumption of soy Isoflavones in the diet and its benefits such as prevention and cure of heart-related diseases, asthma, diabetes and multiple cancers are the key factors boost the demand of soy Isoflavones worldwide.

Soy Isoflavones Market – Drivers and Restraints

The global soy Isoflavones market is expected to register a significant CAGR over a forecast period due to the increasing demand of soy Isoflavones from pharmaceutical and medical industry. Soy Isoflavones possesses the properties such as antioxidant as well as protecting against the bad cholesterol and atherosclerosis in cardiovascular diseases, which propel the demand the soy Isoflavones and drives the global soy Isoflavones market. The consumption of soy Isoflavones through food and food supplements also reduces the risk of breast cancer and growth of cancer cells by reducing cell mitosis process, which boost the demand of soy Isoflavones from food and beverages industry and became the driving factor for the global soy Isoflavones market. The increasing demand of soy Isoflavones from cosmetics industry for treating skin firming, wrinkles, protect sun damage and moisturize skin which also drives the global soy Isoflavones market.

However, the over consumption of soy Isoflavones leads to the side effects such as food allergies, migraine, and thyroid disorder and may hamper the use of the soy Isoflavones and restrain the global soy Isoflavones market.

Soy Isoflavones Market – Segmentation

On the basis of application, the global soy Isoflavones market is segmented as follows:

Food and Beverages Nutraceutical Cosmetics Others

On the basis of form, the global soy Isoflavones market is segmented as follows:

Powder Liquid Wax

Soy Isoflavones Market – Region Wise Outlook

The global soy Isoflavones market is segmented into the seven regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and Middle East and Africa (MEA). The North America is dominating and contributed the leading shares to the global soy Isoflavones market in terms of revenue and volume due to awareness and use of soy Isoflavones in the diet and medicine. The Western Europe has also contributed the significant shares to the global soy Isoflavones market, followed by North America and anticipated to register a significant growth rate over the forecast period. APEJ is the most lucrative market for the soy Isoflavones and expected to register the most significant shares in terms of revenue and volume over the forecast period due to increased use of soy Isoflavones in pharmaceutical drugs. The Latin America and Japan are anticipated to show the healthy growth in the global soy Isoflavones market over the forecast period. The MEA is at a nascent stage of the global soy Isoflavones market and expected to show a moderate growth rate due to growing awareness about the benefits of soy Isoflavones over the forecast period 2016 to 2026.

Soy Isoflavones Market – Key Players

The key players of the global Isoflavones market are as follows:

Atlantic Essential Products, Inc.

Novapac Laboratories, Inc.

Archer Daniels Midland Company

SK Bioland Co., Ltd.

Medisys Biotech Pvt. Ltd.

Fujicco Co., Ltd.

NutraScience Labs

Alaska Spring Pharmaceuticals

Perennial Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd.

