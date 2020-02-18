In this report, the Global Water Well Drilling Market Size, Status and Forecast 2023 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Water Well Drilling Market Size, Status and Forecast 2023 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

The nations water supply comes from surface sources such as lakes, rivers, and streams, in addition to vast underground aquifers. Groundwater has often been preferred over surface water for use in homes and industry because it is relatively inexpensive to develop and treat, it contains no sediment, its chemical quality remains constant, and facilities to develop it can be situated on small plots of ground. For example, Of the 408 trillion gallons of water consumed daily in the United States in the early 2000s, nearly 20 percent was ground water.

Contractors who drill wells to tap into underground water are largely dependent on new construction. In fact, community water mains and wells for single-family houses account for the vast majority of all business done by this industry. More than 15 million water wells provide 79.4 billion gallons of ground water daily to U.S. residents for community and single-family use, irrigation, livestock, and other agricultural, commercial, and industrial purposes. Irrigation accounted for the largest portion (60 billion gallons) of ground water usage.

Housing starts in the early 2017 remained strong, despite a weakening economy. The water well drilling industry was mature and somewhat overserved from both a manufacturing and distribution standpoint. Manufacturers had excess capacity, and distributors were readily available to serve contractors. The environmental business had been the source of most growth for some years. Drillers who offered new and differentiated products were seeing success in their marketing efforts. Increasing emphasis on service and quick responses to customer needs was separating the firms that were growing from those that were merely retaining their market share.

Industries engaged in the supply of water are expected to be among the fastest-growing public utilities because of factors such as the nations expanding population and the increasing number of new housing projects connected to community water sources. The construction industry is expected to grow faster than average for all the nations industries throughout the early 2000s.

This report studies the Water Well Drilling market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of players, regions, product and end Application/industries; this report analyzes the top players in global and major regions, and splits the Water Well Drilling market by product and Application/end industries.

The major players in global market include

Layne

Weninger Drilling, Llc

Tampa Well Drilling

Barco Well Service

Johnson Water Well Drilling

Nelson Drilling Company

Jackson Water Well

Craig Waterwell & Drilling Ltd

Mikes Drilling & Pump Service

Loman Drilling Inc

Jim Jeffers Well Drilling

Caster Drilling Enterprises

Bennett Water Well Drilling

Gordon and Sons

Casey well drilling

Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions, with, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Water Well Drilling for these regions, from 2013 to 2023 (forecast)

United States

EU

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

On the basis of product, the Water Well Drilling market is primarily split into

<4 Diameter

4~8 Diameter (8 not covered)

8~10Diameter (10 not covered)

10″~12″ Diameter (12″ not covered)

>12 Diameter

On the basis on the end users/Application, this report covers

Domestic use

Industrial use

Irrigation

Others



