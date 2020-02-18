Global Waterborne Coatings Market 2019 – 2025 Opportunities, Key Drivers & On-going Trends

Waterborne coatings are green substrates using water as solvent to dissolve a resin, making them environment friendly and easy to apply. These coatings usually contain approximately 80% of water with minimum quantities of other solvents such as glycol ethers. As per the U.S. and European regulations of waterborne coatings to have a VOC content less than 3.5 gallons of water, these are considered eco-friendly in nature. Various types of coatings such as water-soluble paints, water-dispersible paints, latex paints and water-based alkyds are used for a variety of applications including automotive, industrial, architectural, wood, and packaging.

Waterborne Coatings Market – Overview

Waterborne coatings are a type of coatings that use water as a solvent. These coatings offer many advantages. They are ideal primers, as they provide superior resistance to heat and abrasion. Additionally, these coatings provide excellent adhesion, and low toxicity and flammability due to low VOC levels and HAP emissions. Waterborne coatings also help in reducing air emissions. Water is employed as a dispersal agent for resins to make them eco-friendly and easy to use. Water constitutes more than 75% of the coatings with traces of other solvents such as glycol ethers.

Acrylic is anticipated to be the major segment of the global waterborne coatings market during the forecast period. However, the polyurethane segment is expected to expand at a rapid pace in the near future. Acrylic resins offer safer and easier handling, faster set-up, lower VOC emissions, and performance properties that equal or surpass the traditional solvent-borne options. Acrylic waterborne coatings are used in direct-to-metal (DTM) end-users and early block resistance for furniture and flooring. These coatings are durable and provide high-gloss finish for concrete flooring.

Growth in architectural activities and implementation of stringent government regulations related to VOC content are major factors driving the waterborne coatings market. Asia Pacific dominates the global waterborne coatings market in terms of demand. China and India are expected to be key consumers of waterborne coatings in the region. Volatility in prices of raw materials and susceptibility to environmental conditions are anticipated to hamper the global waterborne coatings market.

Waterborne coatings are widely used in building and construction activities owing to their advantages related to high gloss, esthetics, and durability. In terms of end-user, building & construction was the prominent segment of the global waterborne coatings market in 2017. It held more than 50% share in 2017. The segment is estimated to continue its dominance during the forecast period due to the rise in construction activities and increase in demand for decorative coatings, especially in emerging economies. Implementation of stringent government norms related to VOC content in China and rise in awareness about the usage of waterborne coatings in the automotive segment are other factors boosting the waterborne coatings market.

Based on region, the global waterborne coatings market has been segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In terms of demand, Asia Pacific was the leading region of the global waterborne coatings market in 2017. Significant rise in consumption of paints and coatings in Asia Pacific is a key factor driving the demand for waterborne coatings in the region.

The report analyzes and forecasts the waterborne coatings market at the global and regional levels. The market has been projected in terms of volume (kilo tons) and value (US$ Bn) from 2018 to 2026. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global waterborne coatings market. It also covers the anticipated impact of these drivers and restraints on the demand for waterborne coatings during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities for growth in the waterborne coatings market at the global and regional levels.

The report comprises a detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global waterborne coatings market. The Porter’s Five Forces model has also been included to help understand the competition landscape of the waterborne coatings market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein resin and end-user segments have been benchmarked based on their market value, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global waterborne coatings market by segmenting it in terms of resin, end-user, and region. These segments have been analyzed based on the present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for waterborne coatings in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers individual resin and end-user segments of the market in every region.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global waterborne coatings market. Key players profiled in the report are PPG Industries, Inc., The Sherwin-Williams Company, Akzo Nobel N.V., BASF SE, RPM International Inc., Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd., Kansai Paint Co., Ltd., Altana AG, SKK Pte. Ltd., and Hebei Chenyang Industry & Trade Group Co. Ltd. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, business strategies, recent developments, and SWOT analysis.

The report provides the estimated market value of the global waterborne coatings market for 2018 and forecast for the next eight years. Market numbers have been estimated based on resin, end-user, and region. Market value and forecast for each resin and end-user segment have been provided for the global and regional markets.

Global Waterborne Coatings Market, by Resin

Acrylic

Formaldehyde

Polyurethane

Epoxy

Alkyd

Others

Global Waterborne Coatings Market, by End-user

Building & Construction

Automotive

Automotive OEM

Automotive refinish

Furniture & Flooring

Electronics

Marine

Paper & Printing

Others

Key Takeaways

The report provides extensive analysis of market trends from 2017 to 2026 in order to identify growth opportunities and market developments

It provides comparative analysis of various end-user industries, wherein waterborne coatings are employed

The report also includes major sites of waterborne coatings in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific as well as a list of manufacturers

It identifies key factors useful to build a roadmap for upcoming opportunities for the waterborne coatings market at the global, regional, and country levels

The report offers comprehensive analysis with respect to investments and regulatory scenario that would subsequently impact the outlook and forecast of the global waterborne coatings market between 2018 and 2026

The report provides detailed competition landscape of players dominating the market in order to help understand the competition level

It includes Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis to highlight the power of buyers and suppliers

