GRP Pipe Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 – 2025 GRP Pipe Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 – 2025

This report studies the global GRP Pipe market status and forecast, categorizes the global GRP Pipe market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Amaintit
Future Pipe Industries
HengRun Group
China National Building Material Company
National Oilwell Varco
Ershing
Sarplast
HOBAS
ZCL Composites Inc.
Fibrex
Enduro
Flowtite
Beetle Plastics
ECC Corrosion
Augusta Fiberglass
Hanwei Energy Services Corp.
FRP SYSTEMS
Composites USA
Plasticon Composites
Industrial Plastic Systems
AL-FLA Plastics
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa)
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Industrial Type
Decorative Type
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Chemical Industry
Fuel Handling
Marine Offshore
Construction
Oil and Gas
Others
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
Global GRP Pipe Market Research Report 2018
1 GRP Pipe Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of GRP Pipe
1.2 GRP Pipe Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global GRP Pipe Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)
1.2.2 Global GRP Pipe Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017
1.2.3 Industrial Type
1.2.4 Decorative Type
1.3 Global GRP Pipe Segment by Application
1.3.1 GRP Pipe Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)
1.3.2 Chemical Industry
1.3.3 Fuel Handling
1.3.4 Marine Offshore
1.3.5 Construction
1.3.6 Oil and Gas
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Global GRP Pipe Market by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.1 Global GRP Pipe Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of GRP Pipe (2013-2025)
1.5.1 Global GRP Pipe Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Global GRP Pipe Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
……..
7 Global GRP Pipe Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
7.1 Amaintit
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.1.2 GRP Pipe Product Category, Application and Specification
7.1.2.1 Product A
7.1.2.2 Product B
7.1.3 Amaintit GRP Pipe Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.2 Future Pipe Industries
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.2.2 GRP Pipe Product Category, Application and Specification
7.2.2.1 Product A
7.2.2.2 Product B
7.2.3 Future Pipe Industries GRP Pipe Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.3 HengRun Group
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.3.2 GRP Pipe Product Category, Application and Specification
7.3.2.1 Product A
7.3.2.2 Product B
7.3.3 HengRun Group GRP Pipe Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.4 China National Building Material Company
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.4.2 GRP Pipe Product Category, Application and Specification
7.4.2.1 Product A
7.4.2.2 Product B
7.4.3 China National Building Material Company GRP Pipe Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.5 National Oilwell Varco
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.5.2 GRP Pipe Product Category, Application and Specification
7.5.2.1 Product A
7.5.2.2 Product B
7.5.3 National Oilwell Varco GRP Pipe Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.6 Ershing
7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.6.2 GRP Pipe Product Category, Application and Specification
7.6.2.1 Product A
7.6.2.2 Product B
7.6.3 Ershing GRP Pipe Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.7 Sarplast
7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.7.2 GRP Pipe Product Category, Application and Specification
7.7.2.1 Product A
7.7.2.2 Product B
7.7.3 Sarplast GRP Pipe Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview
..…..Continued
