GRP Pipe Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 – 2025 GRP Pipe Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 – 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On -“GRP Pipe Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 – 2025”

PUNE, INDIA, April 27, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ —

GRP Pipe Market 2018

This report studies the global GRP Pipe market status and forecast, categorizes the global GRP Pipe market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Amaintit

Future Pipe Industries

HengRun Group

China National Building Material Company

National Oilwell Varco

Ershing

Sarplast

HOBAS

ZCL Composites Inc.

Fibrex

Enduro

Flowtite

Beetle Plastics

ECC Corrosion

Augusta Fiberglass

Hanwei Energy Services Corp.

FRP SYSTEMS

Composites USA

Plasticon Composites

Industrial Plastic Systems

AL-FLA Plastics

Request Free Sample Report @

https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3142296-global-grp-pipe-market-research-report-2018

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa)

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/444333927/grp-pipe-market-global-industry-analysis-size-share-trends-growth-and-forecast-2018-2025

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Industrial Type

Decorative Type

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Chemical Industry

Fuel Handling

Marine Offshore

Construction

Oil and Gas

Others

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3142296-global-grp-pipe-market-research-report-2018

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

Global GRP Pipe Market Research Report 2018

1 GRP Pipe Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of GRP Pipe

1.2 GRP Pipe Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global GRP Pipe Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global GRP Pipe Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Industrial Type

1.2.4 Decorative Type

1.3 Global GRP Pipe Segment by Application

1.3.1 GRP Pipe Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Chemical Industry

1.3.3 Fuel Handling

1.3.4 Marine Offshore

1.3.5 Construction

1.3.6 Oil and Gas

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Global GRP Pipe Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global GRP Pipe Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of GRP Pipe (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global GRP Pipe Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global GRP Pipe Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

……..

7 Global GRP Pipe Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 Amaintit

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 GRP Pipe Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 Amaintit GRP Pipe Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 Future Pipe Industries

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 GRP Pipe Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 Future Pipe Industries GRP Pipe Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 HengRun Group

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 GRP Pipe Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 HengRun Group GRP Pipe Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 China National Building Material Company

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 GRP Pipe Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 China National Building Material Company GRP Pipe Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 National Oilwell Varco

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 GRP Pipe Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 National Oilwell Varco GRP Pipe Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6 Ershing

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.6.2 GRP Pipe Product Category, Application and Specification

7.6.2.1 Product A

7.6.2.2 Product B

7.6.3 Ershing GRP Pipe Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.7 Sarplast

7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.7.2 GRP Pipe Product Category, Application and Specification

7.7.2.1 Product A

7.7.2.2 Product B

7.7.3 Sarplast GRP Pipe Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

..…..Continued