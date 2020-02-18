Helicobacter Pylori (H. Pylori) Non-invasive Testing Market: Development History Growing Technological Advancements and Business Analysis develop by 2026

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Helicobacter Pylori (H. Pylori) Non-invasive Testing Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026” to its huge collection of research reports.

This report studies the current as well as future prospects of the global Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) non-invasive testing market. Over 50% of the world’s population is infected by H. pylori, and in some countries, the prevalence is higher than 80%. This is boosting the global Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) non-invasive testing market. In 1994, the WHO’s, International Agency for Research on Cancer classified H. pylori as a Class 1 carcinogen.

This report on the Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) non-invasive testing market comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a market snapshot that provides information about various segments. It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to segments based on test type, test method, end-user, and geography. A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers, restraints, and trends has been provided in the market dynamics section. Additionally, the report comprises a list of new non-invasive H. pylori test launches by market players. The report describes epidemiological assessment of Helicobacter pylori, key technological advancements in Helicobacter pylori diagnostic testing, and market outlook and Porter’s Five Forces. The report provides a competition matrix in terms of current and future market positioning of key market players and their key differential parameters to help understand the competition landscape of the market. This report also provides market attractiveness and its analysis, in terms of geography, as well as market share analysis by test type, by test method, and end-user. Thus, the report presents a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) non-invasive testing market.

Global Helicobacter Pylori (H. Pylori) Non-Invasive Testing Market: Key Segments

Based on test type, the global Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) non-invasive testing market has been segmented into serology test, stool antigen test (SAT), and urea breath test (UBT). The urea breath test (UBT) segment is expected to account for a prominent market share by the end of 2026, owing to factors such as rise in availability of the test, quick turnaround time for results of the test, and high accuracy rate for the detection of H. pylori infection. Among test methods, the laboratory-based tests segment held a prominent market share in 2017 and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to the ability of the method to process large test volumes and trained professionals on site to carry out the tests in a controlled environment. In terms of end- user, the diagnostic laboratories segment is expected to hold a major market share fuelled by a large number of tests being carried out in standalone and hospital-affiliated diagnostic laboratories. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period (from 2018 to 2026), considering 2017 as the base year.



Global Helicobacter Pylori (H. Pylori) Non-Invasive Testing Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) non-invasive testing market has been categorized into five major regions and key countries in the respective regions: North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, Israel, and Rest of Middle East & Africa). The market size and forecast for each of these regions and the mentioned countries have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period (from 2018 to 2026), considering 2017 as the base year. The research study also covers the competition scenario in these regions.

Companies Mentioned in Report

The report also profiles major players operating in the global Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) non-invasive testing market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, SWOT analysis, and recent developments. Major players profiled in this report include DiaSorin S.p.A., Meridian Bioscience, Inc., Exalenz Bioscience Ltd., Alere, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Biomerica, Inc., Certest Biotec S.L., Sekisui Diagnostics, CorisBioconcept SPRL, and Shenzhen Zhonghe Headway Bio-Sci & Tech Co., Ltd.

