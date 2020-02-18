High-flow Nasal Cannula Market Report: Regional Data Analysis By Production, Revenue, Price And Gross Margin

Global High-flow Nasal Cannula Market: Snapshot

Some of the prominent participants in the global high flow nasal cannula market are Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, ResMed, Inc., Teijin Pharma Limited, Becton, Dickinson and Company, MEK-ICS CO., LTD., Teleflex Incorporated, Smiths Medical, Vapotherm, Inc., Flexicare Medical Limited, Salter Labs, Hamilton Medical, TNI medical AG, and Great Group Medical Co., Ltd. Of them, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited emerged as the market leader in 2016.

Numerous factors are driving growth in the global high flow nasal cannula market. At the forefront is the ever-increasing number of respiratory disorders. Besides, soaring popularity and uptake of heated humidified high-flow nasal cannulas and increasing investments in research and development programs by companies to come up with better products leveraging more sophisticated technologies is also positively impacting sales. A noticeable trend in the market is the focus of local players on cost-effective products.

A study by Transparency Market Research, predicts the global nasal cannula market to rise at a 11.8% CAGR from 2017 to 2025 to become worth US$9.08 bn by 2025 from US$3.42 bn 2016.

Continued Innovations Propel Active Humidifiers Component to Fore

The global high-flow nasal cannula market can be segmented based on different parameters. Depending upon component, for example, the market can be divided into air/oxygen blender, nasal cannulas, active humidifier, single heated tube, and other consumables. Of them, the segment of active humidifier held maximum share in the market in 2016 and it was trailed by the segment of air/oxygen blender. In the near future too, active humidifiers will continue to retain their dominant market share on the back of continued innovations in humidifiers by manufacturers and health care solution providers in order to up their efficacy.

Application-wise, the key segments of the global high-flow nasal cannula market are acute respiratory failure, acute heart failure, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), carbon monoxide toxicity, sleep apnea, bronchiectasis, etc. The acute respiratory failure segment, of them, held a major share in the market in 2016. It was followed by chronic obstructive pulmonary disease segment. This is because of the rampant acute respiratory failure in newborns, children, and adults.

Ambulatory care centers, long-term care centers, hospitals, etc. are some of the main end-users in the global high-flow nasal cannula market.

Helpful Healthcare and Reimbursement Policies Make North America Market Dominant

From a geographical perspective, currently North America holds a dominant share in the global high-flow nasal cannula market mainly because of the substantial increase in the number of people afflicted with respiratory diseases. Affordability, awareness and helpful healthcare and reimbursement policies are also benefitting the market majorly. By registering an 11.2% CAGR between 2017 and 2025, the market in the region is predicted to grow its dominant share further. The TMR report expects the market to rake in a revenue of US$3.91 bn by 2025.

Europe follows North America in the second position in the global high-flow nasal cannula market. The region is projected to rise at a CAGR of 11.7% from 2017 to 2025 to pull in a revenue of US$2.08 by 2025. In terms of growth rate, on the other hand, Asia Pacific is expected to surpass all other regions by clocking a CAGR of 12.9% in the forecast period. The high-flow cannula market in Asia Pacific is expected to rise on the back of favorable demographics, improved health care policies, and the fast-paced economic growth in the region.

