High Pressure Laminate (HPL) Machine Market : Future Innovation Strategies, Growth & Profit Analysis, Forecast by 2025

High Pressure Laminate (HPL) Machine Market report includes (6 Year Forecast 2019-2025) includes Overview, classification, industry value, price, cost and gross profit. It also offers in-intensity insight of the High Pressure Laminate (HPL) Machine industry masking all vital parameters along with, Drivers, Market Trends, Market Dynamics, Opportunities, Competitive Landscape, Price and Gross Margin, High Pressure Laminate (HPL) Machine market Share via Region, New Challenge Feasibility Evaluation, Analysis and Guidelines on New mission Investment.

HPL is produced in discontinuously operating multi-layer daylight presses with compression pressures of between 50 and 90 bar and temperatures > 120C. In the context of the laminate production process, pressure is very often also quoted in megapascal [MPa]. Daylight presses can have between 10 to 20 layers and each layer can accomodate approx. 8 laminate boards with a nominal thickness from 0.50 to 0.80 mm. Depending on the loading of the press and its maximum temperature, the entire pressing cycle including recooling takes between 20 and 60 minutes.The high pressure laminate (HPL) machine market is very concentrated market; key players include Siempelkamp, Dieffenbacher, Wemhoener, SCM Group, Kitagawa Engineering, YALIAN, FOMA, Kono, Dipuer the revenue of top three manufacturers accounts about 60% of the total revenue in 2018. The high-end products mainly come from Germany.Depending on application, the high pressure laminate (HPL) machine is major applied in producing decorative laminates and industrial laminates. As of 2018, demand for a decorative laminates dominated the overall market, reached to 175 units globally, with more 80% market share.Analysis of the high pressure laminate (HPL) machine market indicated that Europe would still account for the highest production in 2025 as a result of advanced technology, but Asia has the highest growth rate. Vendors recognize the importance of this region, particularly in China, India and are working towards penetrating this market by strengthening their sales and distribution networks.

The High Pressure Laminate (HPL) Machine market was valued at 1056.8 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 1487.1 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for High Pressure Laminate (HPL) Machine.

This report presents the worldwide High Pressure Laminate (HPL) Machine market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Siempelkamp

Dieffenbacher

Wemhoener

SCM Group

Kitagawa Engineering

YALIAN

FOMA

Kono

Dipuer



High Pressure Laminate (HPL) Machine Breakdown Data by Type

4″ x 6″

4″ x 8″

4″ x 10″

4″ x 12″

5″ x 6″

Others

High Pressure Laminate (HPL) Machine Breakdown Data by Application

Decorative Laminates

Industrial Laminates

High Pressure Laminate (HPL) Machine Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global High Pressure Laminate (HPL) Machine status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key High Pressure Laminate (HPL) Machine manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

