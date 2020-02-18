High Throughput Process Development Market Remarkably Focusing On Top Market Drivers And Opportunities,Advanced Technologies Forecast 2017 – 2022

Global High Throughput Process Development Market: Snapshot

The escalating pressure to decrease the manufacturing cost and the rising growth of the biopharmaceutical sector is influencing the high throughput process development market substantially across the world. Since high throughput process development addresses the concerns regarding the reduction of development time and the designing of strong and scalable processes by enhancing process knowledge, its adoption rate has increased remarkably, worldwide. The usefulness of high throughout tools in performing parallel screening of chromatography issues and media while saving enough time for process developers is also boosting this market considerably.

The global market for high throughput process development is expected to touch US$10.59 bn by 2017. The market’s opportunity will further expand at an impressive CAGR of 11.60% over the period from 2017 to 2022, increasing to US$18.35 bn by the end of 2022. The augmenting application of high throughput process development in membrane chromatography will be driving this market significantly in the years to come.

Demand for Consumables and Reagents to Remain Strong

Instruments, consumables and reagents, and software and services are the main products and services, the global high throughput process development market offers to its consumers. The demand for consumables and reagents is comparatively higher than other high throughput process development products and services and the trend is projected to continue in the near future.

High throughput process development solutions witness a significantly high demand from biopharmaceutical manufacturers and contract manufacturers. With the rising trend of outsourcing, contract manufacturers are expected to emerge as the leading end user of high throughput process development solutions over the next few years.

Monoclonal antibodies, recombinant insulin, vaccines, and human growth hormones are the main types of molecules used in high throughput process development solutions. These solutions can also be bifurcated into downstream processing and upstream processing on the basis of the type of the process of the development.

North America to Continue as Market Leader

The Middle East and Africa (MEA), Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Latin America, North America, Europe, and Japan have surfaced as the main regional markets for high throughput process development across the world. North America has secured the leading position in the global market and is expected to retain it over the next few years. The rising demand for decreasing product development timelines, increasing need for the improvement in the manufacturing quality of biological materials, and a prominent existence of established players are expected to boost the North America market for high throughput process development in the near future.

Europe is also reporting a steady rise in its high throughput process development market, which is projected to continue over the forthcoming years. The APEJ region, however, is anticipated to pose a challenge to the leading regional markets in terms of the growth rate over the period of the forecast. The main factors behind the significant rise in the APEJ market for high throughput process development are the increasing government support for infrastructural development, expanding private-public partnerships, rising trend of outsourcing, and the augmenting expenditure on research and development activities.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Tecan Group Ltd., Eppendorf AG, Perkinelmer Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Danaher Corp., Sartorius Stedim Biotech, GE Healthcare, Agilent Technologies Inc., and Merck Millipore are some of the main players operational in the global high throughput process development market.

