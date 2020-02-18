HPLC Market is Anticipated to Reach US$ 5,759.7 Mn by 2026

Global HPLC Market – Snapshot

High Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) is a technique in analytical chemistry, which is widely used for identifying, separating, and quantifying of each component present in the mixture. In HPLC, the mixture is made to pass through the column, under pressure, which contains solid absorbent material. The components in the mixture react differently with the absorbent material and thus, separation takes place.

The global HPLC market was valued at US$ 3,673.9 Mn in 2017 and is anticipated to reach nearly US$ 5,759.7 Mn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of around 5.2% from 2018 to 2026. Increasing usage of HPLC columns in key sectors such as environment analysis, food industry, and forensic analysis is likely to fuel the global HPLC market from 2018 to 2026.

Increasing utilization of packaged and processed food has increased the usage of HPLC in the food industry. Rising environment pollution and the necessity for improving environmental conditions across the globe has increased the usage of HPLC in the environmental industry. Increasing research and development and rising usage of HPLC in drug development process are a few factors that are expected to drive the global HPLC market. However, the high cost of HPLC instrument is a major factor restraining the HPLC market.

The global HPLC market can be segmented based on product type, end-users, and geography. In terms of product type, the global HPLC market can be segregated into instruments, consumables, and accessories. The consumables segment can be further classified into columns, filters, vials, and tubes. Based on end-users, the global HPLC market can be segregated into pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, diagnostic laboratories, food & beverage industries, academic and research institutes, and others. The others segment includes environment testing labs, forensic laboratories, and chemical & energy industries.

In terms of product type, instrument segment dominates the global HPLC market, in terms of revenue, due to the high cost of the instruments in the HPLC system. The HPLC system consists of detectors, pumps, and fraction collectors. All these instruments, together, are expensive and can be replaced in case of malfunction. The consumables segment is the second-largest segment of the global HPLC market. The columns sub-segment of the consumables segment holds a major share in the growth of the consumables segment. According to mixture, the different types of columns used for the HPLC process are normal phase columns, reverse phase columns, ion exchange columns, and size elusion columns. The other consumables such as filters, vials and tubes contribute significantly for the growth of the global HPLC market.

In terms of end-users, the global HPLC market can be classified into pharmaceutical and biotechnologies industries, diagnostic laboratories, food and beverage industries, and others. The others segment includes environmental analysis, forensic laboratories, and chemicals & energy. In terms of revenue, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries segment dominate the global HPLC market by end-users. Increasing drug discovery and rising research and development for pharmaceutical drugs and biosimilars are expected to drive the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries segment. Furthermore, increasing usage of processed and packed food and beverages is increasing the need for HPLC analysis in order to check the quantity of the components. Moreover, the global HPLC market is driven by the increasing utilization of HPLC in environment analysis, where the presence of harmful components are identified in water and soil through HPLC analysis.

Based on geography, the global HPLC market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe together accounted for approximately 60% share of the market in 2017. Availability of updated technology, presence of key players, advanced research and development in the field of chemistry, and the availability of skilled healthcare professionals are key factors driving the HPLC market in North America and Europe. Increasing government investment in health care, environment, and food industries in Asia Pacific is an important factor boosting the HPLC market in the region. Latin America and Middle East & Africa are emerging markets for HPLC. Increasing investment by key players, rising government intervention in order to provide clean food and environment, and increasing emphasis on academic development are expected to drive the HPLC market in these regions.

Major players operating in the global HPLC market include Water Corporation, Agilent Technologies, IDEX Health & Science, ESA Biosciences, Inc., Gilson, Inc., JASCO Corporation, PerkinElmer, Inc., Shimadzu Corporation GE Healthcare, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. These players adopt organic and in-organic growth strategies to expand product offerings, strengthen geographical reach, increase customer base, and capture market share.