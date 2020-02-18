Ihc And Ish Slide Staining Systems Market to Undertake Strapping Growth During 2016 – 2024

The ‘Ihc And Ish Slide Staining Systems market’ report formulated recently by Persistence Market Research evaluates the industry in terms of market size, market share, revenue estimation, and geographical outlook. The study also delivers a precise summary that illustrates the competitive milieu, growth opportunities and application landscape of the Ihc And Ish Slide Staining Systems market depending on the industry’s financial and non-financial impact.

IHC (Immunohistochemistry) and ISH (In situ hybridization) are histopathology diagnostic techniques based on intracellular interactions. IHC and ISH techniques have myriad of applications like disease diagnosis, drug development, karyotyping and others. ISH and IHC techniques have become integral part of the diagnostic histopathology however pcerforming these techniques in the laboratory requires time and possibility for occurrence of errors remains which in turn hamper the results. The staining process involved in these techniques need precision and are time consuming therefore the requirement of automated systems for IHC and ISH slide staining is the need of the hour. The IHC and ISH slide staining systems are devices capable of automated staining with increased efficiency, high speed and enhances the quality and thus increases productivity of the tests.

Some key participants in the IHC and ISH slide staining market are Biocare Medical, BioGenex Laboratories, Celerus Diagnostics, Dako A/S, Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

With the increasing rate of automation in the molecular diagnostic industry the demand for IHC and ISH slide staining system market is expected to witness a healthy growth in terms of CAGR during the forecast period. The high output and high quality of the slides several researchers are shifting opting for automated IHC and ISH slide staining systems which is expected to boost the demand for these systems. The rate of funding for several diseases like Cancer, AIDS and other viral disease. Globally, it has been witnessed that the incidence rate of Cancer is increasing very rapidly. According to the National Cancer Institute the global incidence rate of Cancer is 454.8 per 100,000 people and mortality rate of 171.2 per 100,000 people. The emphasis on early detection of cancer is increasing which in turn is expected to promote demand for IHC and ISH slide staining systems which may play a vital role in early detection of malignant cells in cancer patients. However entry of several global players in the market who are trying to develop enhanced IHC and ISH systems is increasing the price pressure. Moreover lack of pathologist necessitating automated workflow and reimbursement related delays are expected to hamper growth of IHC and ISH slide staining systems market.

The global IHC and ISH slide staining systems market is segmented into following types:

By product type

Systems

Accessories

Consumables

Reagents

By Application

Disease detection

Pathology research

Drug manufacturing

By End user

Pharmaceutical companies

Diagnostic centers

Academic Institutions

Clinical Research Organizations

Increasing funding in pathophysiology research and high adoption of automation in diagnostic industry is expected to promote the overall IHC and ISH slide staining market during the forecast period.

Geographically the IHC and ISH slide staining market is segmented into five key regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Asia Pacific (APAC).

North America is expected to lead the IHC and ISH slide staining systems market during the forecast period. High adoption rate and increasing automation is expected to boost demand for IHC and ISH slide staining systems in this region. Europe is expected to following next after North America owing to several research programs. However sluggish economic growth of the region may slow down the adoption rate of IHC and ISH slide staining systems in this region. APAC is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR during the forecast period owing to the demand fueled by increasing healthcare expenditure and tax deductions in healthcare sector in several countries. Latin America is expected to follow next after APAC due to favorable government policies. MEA is expected to witness limited grow during the forecast period depending on the government reforms and political stability in the region.