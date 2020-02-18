Invisible Orthodontics Market Estimated to Expand at a 14.7% CAGR through 2026

Invisible Orthodontics Market – Snapshot

Invisible orthodontics are dental braces and aligners typically used to straighten and align teeth in patients who have moderately crowded teeth or minor spacing issues. Metal braces are most commonly used in orthodontic treatment for malocclusion. However, traditional metal braces lead to a metal mouth appearance, which makes them highly noticeable.

View Report-

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/invisible-orthodontics-market.html

They can also cause teeth decalcification and mouth sores. This is led to high demand for novel orthodontic treatment such as clear aligners. Increase in awareness about invisible aligners is expected to boost the invisible orthodontics market in the next few years. The global invisible orthodontics market was valued at US$ 2,149.4 Mn in 2017 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 14.7% from 2018 to 2026.

The global invisible orthodontics market has been segmented based on product, patient group, end-user, and region. In terms of product, the global market has been classified into lingual braces, clear aligners, and ceramic braces. The clear aligners segment is anticipated to account for a leading share of the global market during the forecast period, owing to an increase in focus on esthetics among the target patient pool leading to high demand for modern orthodontic appliances in the future. Clear aligners offer benefits over metallic, ceramic, and lingual braces such as increased comfort and flexibility.

Request A Sample-

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=56115

This is expected to boost their adoption rate in the next few years. Based on patient group, the global invisible orthodontics market has been categorized into adults and teenagers. The adults segment held a prominent share of the global market in 2017, owing to a rise in focus of adults on improving their facial appearance and smile without the stigma of metal mouth. In terms of end-user, the global market has been bifurcated into hospitals and dental & orthodontic clinics. The dental & orthodontic clinics segment is expected to account for a significant share of the global market during the forecast period.

In terms of region, the global invisible orthodontics market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe accounted for major shares of the global market in 2017. Increase in the utilization of clear aligners among patients and rise in cases of orthodontic problems are expected to drive the invisible orthodontics market in these regions.

Request Brochure-

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=56115

For instance, according to the American Association of Orthodontists (AAO), approximately 1.4 million patients aged 18 years and above opted for orthodontic treatment for misaligned teeth in the U.S. and Canada between 2012 and 2014. The market in Asia Pacific is likely to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Increase in malocclusion cases in emerging countries and a rise in awareness about invisible and removable orthodontic treatment options are projected to propel the market in the region in the next few years.

Key players operating in the global invisible orthodontics market include Align Technology Inc., Danaher Corporation (Ormco Corporation), Institut Straumann AG (ClearCorrect), 3M, Dentsply Sirona, Great Lakes Dental Technologies, Henry Schein, SCHEU-DENTAL GmbH, TP Orthodontics, and K Line Europe GmbH,. These companies have a broad product portfolio of invisible orthodontics along with a strong distribution network across the globe.