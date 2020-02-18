Isolation Transformer Market :By Manufactures Types, Production and Demand Status

Isolation Transformer Market: Overview

Isolation transformer is used to transmit electrical power from an alternating current power source to other equipment or devices safely. These transformers provide galvanic isolation, which is used to suppress electrical noise in sensitive devices, shield against electric shock, and transmit power between two connected/unconnected circuits. Isolation transformers allow AC components in signals to pass; however, they block transmission of DC component in signals from one circuit to the other. Isolation transformers with electrostatic shields are primarily used for power supplies for sensitive equipment such as medical devices, computers, and laboratory instruments. Isolation transformer has transformer ratio of 1:1 between its primary and secondary windings. Primary and secondary windings can be altered to form a step-up or step-down transformer based on the load or requirement of the electrical system.

Isolation Transformer Market: Trends & Demands

Isolated transformer is safe is no danger in touching the live part of the circuit even when another part of the body is earthed. Thus, isolation transformer facilitates microprocessor based electronics and can prevent electrical equipment and devices from getting spikes and harmonics from the mains. Most industries rely on isolation transformations to manage large voltage swings due to its safe electrical equipment. Thus, demand for these transformers is increasing due to their excellent safety features. This is expected to fuel the demand for isolation transformers in the near future. Rise in usage of sensitive equipment such as computers and increase in demand for reliable power quality have boosted the demand for microprocessor based components in various industries such as automotive, medical equipment, and electronics equipment. This is anticipated to augment the isolation transformer market in the near future.

Isolation Transformer Market: Key Segments

The isolation transformer market can be segmented based on type, function, electrostatic shield application, end-use industry, and region. Based on type, the isolation transformer market can be bifurcated into single-phase isolation transformer and three-phase isolation transformer. In terms of function, the isolation transformer market can be divided into step-up transformer and step-down transformer. Based on electrostatic shield type, the isolation transformer market can be split into single electrostatic shield, double electrostatic shield, and triple electrostatic shield. In terms of application, the isolation transformer market can be segregated into industrial control circuit purpose and Instrumentation supply.

Based on end-use industry, the isolation transformer market can be divided into industrial, institutional, and commercial, IT and telecommunications, medical, and others. Complex and sensitive electronic equipment requires reliable power quality for smooth functioning. Isolation transformers are available with galvanic isolation, a safety feature that helps prevent high-voltage electricity. Led by this key property, isolation transformers are becoming the preferred choice in UPS systems and inverter industries. In UPS systems, these isolation transformers are usually set at the output end of the inverter to enhance the overall performance of the system and improve the power supply quality of connected loads.

Isolation Transformer Market: Regional Outlook

Based on region, the isolation transformer market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific holds major share of the global isolation transformer market, followed by North America and Europe. Growth in electricity consuming sectors in Asia Pacific is the key factor driving the isolation transformer market in the region. Rapid urbanization and industrialization in countries such as China, India, Australia, and Thailand have also boosted the demand for isolation transformers.

Industries that use microprocessor-based devices such as medical electronics and automobiles are also the primary consumers of isolation transformers. These industries need smooth and continuous power supply, and cannot afford to switch off their appliances even for a millisecond.

Isolation Transformer Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global isolation transformer market include Airlink Transformers Australia, Johnson Electric Coil Company, Thomas & Betts Limited, RBaker, NORATEL, ABB, ATL Transformers Ltd, MCI Transformer, and Lundahl Transformers.