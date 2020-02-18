Lauramine Oxide Market Current Trends/Opportunities/Challenges

Lauramine oxide is also known as dodecyl dimethylamine oxide (DDAO). Lauramine oxide is an amine oxide-based nonionic surfactant, with a C 12 alkyl chain. It creates positive charges and negative charges on different atoms. Lauramine oxide possesses anionic or cationic properties, depending on pH value. Lauramine oxide can be used as a fragrance ingredient, hair-conditioning agent, cleansing agent, foam booster, surfactant, hydrotrope, viscosity controlling agent, dye dispersant, wetting agent, emulsifier, lubricant, and anti-static agent.

At high concentrations, lauramine oxide forms liquid crystalline phases. Although lauramine oxide has only one polar atom that is capable to interact with water, it is a strongly hydrophilic surfactant. It forms normal micelles in liquid crystalline phases. High hydrophobicity leads to formation of highly strong hydrogen bonds with water.

Other surfactants based on amine oxide are antimicrobial, being effective against common bacteria such as E. coli. Lauramine oxide is non-denaturing and it can be used to solubilize proteins. Lauramine oxide substances are highly toxic to aquatic plants as well as animals with long-lasting effects. Lauramine oxide is harmful. It causes serious eye damage and skin irritation.

Global Lauramine Oxide Market: Segmentation

The global lauramine oxide market can be segmented based on material type, end-user industry, and region. Based on material type, the market can be classified into surfactants, detergents, and bleaching agents. The surfactants segment is projected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. Surfactants are usually substances that have lipophilic and hydrophilic group in their molecule. They modify the interfacial tension of water. They are employed to make soaps, emulsifiers, dispersing agents, and groups of antiseptics.

Based on end-use industry, the global lauramine oxide market can be divided into soaps & detergents, paints & adhesives, fragrances, and others. Detergents is expected to remain the dominant segment of the lauramine oxidemarket during the forecast period. Detergents are used as domestic and industrial cleaners, fuel additives, and biological reagents. These factors are likely to drive the market for lauramine oxide during the forecast period.

Global Lauramine Oxide Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global lauramine oxide market can be segmented into Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, North America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is expected to be remain the leading region of the global lauramine oxide market during the forecast period. Incresing textile and automotive market in prominent countries such as India and China using detergents for washing & cleaning purpose is a key factor driving the demand for detergents market. Increasing demand for surfactants and detergents is projected to drive the market for lauramine oxide during the forecast period.

The lauramine oxide market in developed regions such as North America and Europe is expected to register a moderate growth rate from 2018 to 2026, owing to shift in focus toward bio-based surfactants and detergents.

Global Lauramine Oxide Market: Key Players

The global lauramine oxide market is consolidated. A large number of companies operate at the global and regional levels. Major companies operating in the market are Kao Chemicals, Enaspol SC, Johnson, Stepan Company, Taiwan NJC Corporation, Lonza, Bonnymans, Vicchem, Spectrum Chemical, Rhodia, DeWolf Chemical, Colonial Chemical, Graham Chemical, Hillyard, and Lubrizol.