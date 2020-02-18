Liquid Laundry Detergent Market: An Insight On the Important Factors and Trends Influencing the Market

Liquid laundry detergent is manufactured using several raw materials such as water softeners, bleach and various enzymes among others. Liquid laundry detergent is primarily employed in cleaning laundry and has two major end user segments namely residential and commercial. The commercial applications include textile industry, hospitality industry, laundry services and others. Residential includes its use in household cleaning.

Demand for liquid laundry detergent is driven by ease in application and less wastage as compared to detergent powders. On account of which, liquid laundry detergent are gaining acceptance and substituting the traditional detergent powders and soaps. Growing population and increasing disposable income of consumers leading to increasing demand for clothing, hospitality and several other end user segments has been among the major driver for market growth. Liquid laundry detergent cause several environmental hazards hence, degradability has been among the major restraint for market growth. Research and development activities to develop bio degradable liquid laundry detergent are expected to offer huge growth opportunity for the market.

North America dominates the global demand for liquid laundry detergent in terms of consumption. Asia Pacific is the largest producer and is expected to emerge as the fastest growing region in terms of consumption during the forecast period. Asia Pacific has two of the largest economies in terms of population, viz., India and China. Increasing awareness about liquid laundry detergent market and growth in industrial investment in these emerging economies is expected to drive the Asia Pacific market. Demand for liquid laundry detergent in RoW segment is expected to be driven by increasing demand from Latin America.

Some of the market players in the liquid laundry detergent market include Henkel KGaA, Colgate-Palmolive Company, Procter & Gamble Co., Reckitt Benckiser Plc, The Clorox Company, Church & Dwight, The Dial Corporation and Unilever N.V. among others

