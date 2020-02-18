WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On –“ Luxury Massage Chair Market to 2022 –Global Market Size, Development Status, Top Manufacturers, and Forecasts”.

Luxury Massage Chair Industry 2019

Description:-

The analysts forecast the Global Luxury Massage Chair Market to grow at a CAGR of 6.24% during the period 2018-2022.

Designed specifically for individuals with hectic lifestyles, luxury massage chairs are a time-saving and cost-effective alternative to professional massages. Available in varied price ranges, luxury massage chairs offer a wide array of massage options to soothe the key muscles of the body, which allows the user to relax and alleviates instances of back pain.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the luxury massage chair. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the luxury massage chair.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, luxury massage chair market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Family Inada

• FUJIIRYOKI

• Osaki Massage Chairs

• OSIM International

• Panasonic

Market driver

• Growing work-related stress and the need for stress-relieving solutions

Market challenge

• Low penetration in emerging economies

Market trend

• Rising popularity of electric massage chairs

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market outline

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

Global luxury massage chair market – Segmentation by distribution channel

Comparison by distribution channel

Offline stores – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Online stores – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by distribution channel

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Global luxury massage chair market – Segmentation by end-user

Comparison by end-user

Residential – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Commercial – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Global luxury massage chair market – Segmentation by geography

Regional comparison

EMEA – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Americas – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

APAC – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

Continued……

