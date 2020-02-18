Makeup/Cosmetics Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity and Forecast 2019 to 2024

This report provides in depth study of “Makeup/Cosmetics Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Makeup/Cosmetics Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Cosmetics are substances or products used to enhance or alter the appearance of the face or fragrance and texture of the body. Many cosmetics are designed for use of applying to the face, hair, and body. They are generally mixtures of chemical compounds; some being derived from natural sources (such as coconut oil), and some being synthetics or artificial. Common cosmetics include lipstick, mascara, eye shadow, foundation, skin cleansers and body lotions, shampoo and conditioner, hairstyling products (gel, hair spray, etc.), perfume and cologne.

With the growth of population and improved standards of living, the demand for cosmetics is expected to drive the market. growing consumer demand for several skin-care care products such as face masks, peels, creams are key factors. High demand for anti-ageing products is expected to drive cosmetics demand considerably over the forecast period. Skin care category is one of the most technically advanced, complex and diverse categories of cosmetics. Products manufactured by the companies have to undergo many dermatological tests before they are introduced for final use in the market. Rising demands for herbal cosmetics is prompting the leading manufacturers to launch new herbal cosmetic products. The eye makeup has witnessed significant change over the past decade. Face makeup is the largest revenue generator segment attributed to the increasing need of younger generation. Europe dominated the global cosmetics market and is expected to maintain its position throughout the forecast period.

Olay

Maybelline

L’Oréal

Lakme

Market size by Product

Online

Offline

Market size by End User

Skin and Sun Care Products

Hair Care Products

Deodorants

Makeup and Color Cosmetics

Fragrances

