Marijuana Market Opportunities by Key Players, Regional Segmentation And Forecasts, 2018 – 2025

This report studies the global Marijuana market status and forecast, categorizes the global Marijuana market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Cara Therapeutics

Cannabis Sativa

CannaGrow Holdings

United Cannabis

Growblox Sciences

GreenGro Technologies

GW Pharmaceuticals

Lexaria Corp

MMJ America

Medicine Man

Canopy Growth

Aphria

Aurora Cannabis Inc.

mCig Inc

Try Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3141544-global-marijuana-market-research-report-2018

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa)

The regional scope of the study is as follows:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Industrial Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Chronic Pain

Arthritis

Migraine

Cancer

Other

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/447363673/marijuana-market-opportunities-by-key-players-regional-segmentation-and-forecasts-2018-2025

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Marijuana capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Marijuana manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Marijuana are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Marijuana Manufacturers

Marijuana Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Marijuana Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Marijuana market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

For Detailed Reading Please visit WiseGuy Reports @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3141544-global-marijuana-market-research-report-2018

Some points from table of content:

Global Marijuana Market Research Report 2018

1 Marijuana Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Marijuana

1.2 Marijuana Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Marijuana Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Marijuana Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Industrial Grade

1.2.4 Pharmaceutical Grade

1.3 Global Marijuana Segment by Application

1.3.1 Marijuana Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Chronic Pain

1.3.3 Arthritis

1.3.4 Migraine

1.3.5 Cancer

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Global Marijuana Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Marijuana Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Marijuana (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Marijuana Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Marijuana Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

2 Global Marijuana Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Marijuana Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.1 Global Marijuana Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.2 Global Marijuana Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.2 Global Marijuana Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.3 Global Marijuana Average Price by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.4 Manufacturers Marijuana Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type

2.5 Marijuana Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Marijuana Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Marijuana Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Marijuana Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)

3.1 Global Marijuana Capacity and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.2 Global Marijuana Production and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.3 Global Marijuana Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.4 Global Marijuana Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.5 North America Marijuana Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.6 Europe Marijuana Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.7 China Marijuana Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.8 Japan Marijuana Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

4 Global Marijuana Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Marijuana Consumption by Region (2013-2018)

4.2 North America Marijuana Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.3 Europe Marijuana Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.4 China Marijuana Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.5 Japan Marijuana Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.6 Southeast Asia Marijuana Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.7 India Marijuana Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.8 South America Marijuana Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.9 Middle East and Africa Marijuana Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)