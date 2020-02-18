Medical Image Exchange Systems Market Estimated to Discern 2X Expansion by 2026

Medical image exchange systems helps individual physicians, lab technicians in analyzing and interpreting images received from diagnostic tests. Image exchange systems allows sharing of images outside of the institutions through web based and cloud based solutions. With the introduction of this system, traditional technique of transporting CDs are avoided. The physicians should import only those imaging exams into the medical record which are actually reviewed and which needs clinical decision making for the patients. Medical Image Exchange System (MIES) categorized into four components- first is scanning devices which generates electronic medical images, second is electronic medical image storage memory for storing electronic medical images in a predetermined order, the third one involves a first display for displaying the selected electronic medical images and fourth is a computer system which includes a second display for changing the predetermined order. These images can be shared through on premises platform and cloud based platforms. The primary format for images is digital imaging and communications in Medicine (DICOM). Non-image data are shared in standard format like PDF.

Medical Image Exchange Systems Market: Drivers and Restraints

Technological advancement is considered as the primary driver for medical image exchange system market. Increasing adoption of automation in diagnostic service has generated huge amount of virtual data. This has results into increase in demand of medical image exchange systems. However, restriction of physicians providing diagnostic service across local geographical vicinity of the patient who is requesting the medical image to be made is one of the major restraints of medical image exchange systems market.

Medical Image Exchange Systems Market: Segmentation

Medical Image Exchange Systems market is segmented based on platform, end user and geography.

Based on platform, medical image exchange systems market is segmented as follows:

Web based service

Cloud based solution

Mobile enabled service

Based on end user, medical image exchange systems market is segmented as follows:

Hospitals

Clinical Research Laboratories

Diagnostic centers

Educational Institutes

Medical Image Exchange Systems Market: Overview

Medical image exchange systems market is witnessing advancement term of image retrieval and storage and cloud technologies has provided core competencies to medical image exchange systems. This has been possible through cloud based image exchange solution. Mobile platform medical image viewer also supported the growth of medical image exchange systems market. This is done with a view to avoid the limitation of using only desktops and laptops for image sharing. This will enable patients to experience a high quality care because their medical record will be available to all authorized providers and hence, this technique will avoid undertaking repetitive exams and will reduce excess healthcare costs.

Medical Image Exchange Systems Market: Region-wise Outlook

The global medical image exchange systems market is segmented into seven regions namely, North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan, Middle East and Africa (MEA). North America is expected to dominate the medical image exchange systems market in terms of both revenue and demand generation owing to greater awareness on technological advancement followed by Western Europe. However, Latin America and Asia-Pacific market is expected to be lucrative in terms of market opportunities considering factors like increasing disposable income.

Medical Image Exchange Systems Market: Key Players

Some of the major companies operating in medical image exchange systems market includes Nuance Communications, Inc., Intelemage, LLC., Life Image Inc., eHealth Technologies, itMD LLC., DICOM Grid, Vigilant Medical, OneMedNet Corporation, DOBCO Medical Systems among others.

