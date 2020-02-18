Neuromuscular Disorders Treatment Market – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 – 2027

Neuromuscular Disorders Treatment Market: Overview

Neuromuscular disorders encompass several diseases, divided in terms of localization into disorders that involve cranial and spinal motor neurons, peripheral nerves, nerve plexuses, spinal nerve roots, neuromuscular junctions, and/or muscles. Neuromuscular disorders affect the nerves that control voluntary muscles. When the neurons become unhealthy or die, communication between the nervous system and muscles breaks down. Consequently, muscles weaken and waste away (atrophy). Some of the known causes include inherited disorders, hormonal disorders, and autoimmune disorders. Symptoms of neuromuscular disease vary according to the condition and may be mild, moderate, or life threatening. These disorders result in muscle weakness and fatigue that progresses over time. Some neuromuscular disorders have symptoms that begin in infancy, while others may appear in childhood or even adulthood.

View Report-

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/neuromuscular-disorders-treatment-market.html

Neuromuscular Disorders Treatment Market: Key Trends

The global neuromuscular disorders treatment market is driven by increase in government initiatives to ensure early diagnosis, rise in awareness about genetic disorders, improvement in health care infrastructure, and surge in research and development activities. However, low awareness in developing countries, stringent regulations, and lack of diagnostic facilities are projected to restrain the global neuromuscular disorders treatment market during the forecast period.

A study conducted in 2014 indicated that prevalence rate of neuromuscular disorders was between 1 and 10 per 100,000, except for multifocal motor neuropathy, Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome, Emery-Dreifuss dystrophy, oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy, and congenital muscular dystrophies, which was <1/100,000. Post-polio syndrome and Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease had prevalence of >10/100,000.

Request Brochure-

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=66701

Diagnosis of neuromuscular disorders is performed through physical examination and certain diagnostic tests. In order to assess the condition of a patient, a physician runs a complete medical history assessment to determine if any family member had previously had symptoms of neuromuscular disorders. Currently, there is no cure for neuromuscular disorders. Research is being done on genetic therapies and new medications to develop a cure. These are lifelong disorders and cannot be cured completely, but can be managed to help individuals to maximize their capabilities.

Neuromuscular Disorders Treatment Market: Segmentation

The global neuromuscular disorders treatment market can be segmented based on disorder, diagnosis, end-user, and region. In terms of disorder, the market can be categorized into motor neuron diseases, neuropathies, neuromuscular junction disorders, and myopathies including muscular dystrophies. Based on diagnosis, the global neuromuscular disorders treatment market can be classified into genetic test, blood test, lumbar puncture, electromyography (EMG), MRI scan, nerve conduction studies, muscle biopsy, and genetic testing. In terms of end-user, the neuromuscular disorders treatment market can be divided into hospitals, specialty clinics, and ambulatory surgery centers. In term of revenue, the hospitals segment dominated the market in 2018.

Request for TOC containing Tables and Figures:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=66701

Neuromuscular Disorders Treatment Market: Regional Analysis

The global neuromuscular disorders treatment market can be segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to dominate the global market during the forecast period owing to increase in patient population, better health care infrastructure, and presence of major players in the region. Europe is anticipated to account for the second largest market share from 2019 to 2027. Increase in investment, strong collaboration among research institutes and private players, and high awareness are expected to boost the growth of the market in the region during the forecast period. The global neuromuscular disorders treatment market in Asia Pacific is likely to grow at a rapid pace owing to increase in population, high acceptance of new treatment methodologies, and improvement in health care infrastructure in countries such as India. Increase in focus of major players in these regions is anticipated to drive the market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa during the forecast period. However, low awareness acts as a major restraint of the market in these regions.