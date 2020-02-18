New Analytical report of Ancient Grain Market 2019-2025

Ancient grains are a grouping of grains and pseudocereals that are considered to have been little changed by selective breeding over recent millennia, as opposed to more widespread cereals such as corn, rice and modern varieties of wheat, which are the product of thousands of years of selective breeding. Ancient grains are often marketed as being healthier than modern grains, though their health benefits have been disputed by some nutritionists

The global Ancient Grain market will reach xxx Million USD in 2018 and with a CAGR if xx% between 2019-2025.

Ancient Grain Market offers a comparative study of the market to understand the difference in performance among competitors. Also, it represents how those competitors competing against each other’s to drive the businesses rapidly. This publication includes market segmentation such as applications, end-users, and geography.

Ancient Grain Market Segmentation Product Type

Gluten Free Ancient Grain

Gluten Containing Ancient Grain

Demand Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Consumer Distribution):

Bakery and Confectionery Products

Snacks

Direct Eating

Others

Company Coverage

The J.M. Smucker Co.

Ardent Mills

Bunge Inc.

ADM

Healthy Food Ingredients, LLC.

Factoria Quinoa Zona Franca S.A.S.

Urbane Grain Inc.

Nature’s Path Foods

FutureCeuticals Inc.

Sunnyland Mills

Manini’s, LLC

Major Region Market

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Some of Major Points Covered in this Research Report

Global Ancient Grain Market Overview Market Size, Share, Trend and Forecast Analysis Industry Environment (PEST Analysis) Market Analysis by Type, Application and Growth Rate Market Competitors and Regional Analysis Development Trend for Regions and Countries Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders Market Forecast 2019-2025 Conclusion

