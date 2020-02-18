Off-road Engines Market Opportunities by Key Players, Regional Segmentation And Forecasts, 2018 – 2025

This report studies the global Off-road Engines market status and forecast, categorizes the global Off-road Engines market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, India and other regions (Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa)

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Deutz

Perkins

Cummins

Isuzu

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

China Yuchai

Weichai Power

Jinan Diesel Engine

Kunming Yunnei Power

Anhui Quanchai Engine

Beiqi Foton

Jiangsu Jianghuai Engine

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

The regional scope of the study is as follows:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Single-Cylinder Diesel Engines

Multi-Cylinder Diesel Engines

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Agriculture Machinery

Garden Machinery

Engineering Machinery

Ships

Generator

Other

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Off-road Engines capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Off-road Engines manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Off-road Engines are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Off-road Engines Manufacturers

Off-road Engines Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Off-road Engines Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Off-road Engines market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

Some points from table of content:

Global Off-road Engines Market Research Report 2018

1 Off-road Engines Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Off-road Engines

1.2 Off-road Engines Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Off-road Engines Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Off-road Engines Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Single-Cylinder Diesel Engines

1.2.4 Multi-Cylinder Diesel Engines

1.3 Global Off-road Engines Segment by Application

1.3.1 Off-road Engines Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Agriculture Machinery

1.3.3 Garden Machinery

1.3.4 Engineering Machinery

1.3.5 Ships

1.3.6 Generator

1.3.7 Other

1.4 Global Off-road Engines Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Off-road Engines Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 South Korea Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Off-road Engines (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Off-road Engines Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Off-road Engines Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

2 Global Off-road Engines Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Off-road Engines Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.1 Global Off-road Engines Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.2 Global Off-road Engines Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.2 Global Off-road Engines Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.3 Global Off-road Engines Average Price by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.4 Manufacturers Off-road Engines Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type

2.5 Off-road Engines Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Off-road Engines Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Off-road Engines Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Off-road Engines Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)

3.1 Global Off-road Engines Capacity and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.2 Global Off-road Engines Production and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.3 Global Off-road Engines Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.4 Global Off-road Engines Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.5 North America Off-road Engines Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.6 Europe Off-road Engines Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.7 China Off-road Engines Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.8 Japan Off-road Engines Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.9 South Korea Off-road Engines Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.10 India Off-road Engines Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)