Online Fraud Detection Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity and Forecast 2019 to 2024
This report provides in depth study of “Online Fraud Detection Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Online Fraud Detection Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
The online fraud detection (OFD) market is composed of vendors that provide products or services that help an organization detect fraud that occurs over the web, mobile or other telephony channels (i.e., call center, interactive voice recognition [IVR]) by performing one or both of these functions: Running background processes that are transparent to users. Corroborating a user’s identity. OFD vendors detect online fraud as transactions and interactions occur, in real time or near-real time. They provide solutions for web, mobile or telephony channels. As the sophistication of attacks continues to evolve, so too have the tools, technologies and strategies that detect and prevent fraudulent activity.
This report focuses on the global Online Fraud Detection status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Online Fraud Detection development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
ThreatMetrix
iovation
Distil Networks
ShieldSquare
Signifyd
Guardian Analytics
Kount
LexisNexis
ClearSale
Pindrop
Experian (41st Parameter)
Whitepages
Accertify
F5
CyberSource
ACI Worldwide
BioCatch
CardinalCommerce (Visa)
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud-based
On-premises
Market segment by Application, split into
Web
Mobile
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Online Fraud Detection Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Cloud-based
1.4.3 On-premises
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Online Fraud Detection Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Web
1.5.3 Mobile
1.5.4 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Online Fraud Detection Market Size
2.2 Online Fraud Detection Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Online Fraud Detection Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Online Fraud Detection Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
….
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 ThreatMetrix
12.1.1 ThreatMetrix Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Online Fraud Detection Introduction
12.1.4 ThreatMetrix Revenue in Online Fraud Detection Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 ThreatMetrix Recent Development
12.2 iovation
12.2.1 iovation Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Online Fraud Detection Introduction
12.2.4 iovation Revenue in Online Fraud Detection Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 iovation Recent Development
12.3 Distil Networks
12.3.1 Distil Networks Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Online Fraud Detection Introduction
12.3.4 Distil Networks Revenue in Online Fraud Detection Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Distil Networks Recent Development
12.4 ShieldSquare
12.4.1 ShieldSquare Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Online Fraud Detection Introduction
12.4.4 ShieldSquare Revenue in Online Fraud Detection Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 ShieldSquare Recent Development
12.5 Signifyd
12.5.1 Signifyd Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Online Fraud Detection Introduction
12.5.4 Signifyd Revenue in Online Fraud Detection Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Signifyd Recent Development
12.6 Guardian Analytics
12.6.1 Guardian Analytics Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Online Fraud Detection Introduction
12.6.4 Guardian Analytics Revenue in Online Fraud Detection Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Guardian Analytics Recent Development
12.7 Kount
12.7.1 Kount Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Online Fraud Detection Introduction
12.7.4 Kount Revenue in Online Fraud Detection Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Kount Recent Development
12.8 LexisNexis
12.8.1 LexisNexis Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Online Fraud Detection Introduction
12.8.4 LexisNexis Revenue in Online Fraud Detection Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 LexisNexis Recent Development
12.9 ClearSale
12.9.1 ClearSale Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Online Fraud Detection Introduction
12.9.4 ClearSale Revenue in Online Fraud Detection Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 ClearSale Recent Development
12.10 Pindrop
12.10.1 Pindrop Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Online Fraud Detection Introduction
12.10.4 Pindrop Revenue in Online Fraud Detection Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Pindrop Recent Development
12.11 Experian (41st Parameter)
12.12 Whitepages
12.13 Accertify
12.14 F5
12.15 CyberSource
12.16 ACI Worldwide
12.17 BioCatch
12.18 CardinalCommerce (Visa)
Continued….
