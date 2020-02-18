Online Fraud Detection Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity and Forecast 2019 to 2024

This report provides in depth study of “Online Fraud Detection Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Online Fraud Detection Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

The online fraud detection (OFD) market is composed of vendors that provide products or services that help an organization detect fraud that occurs over the web, mobile or other telephony channels (i.e., call center, interactive voice recognition [IVR]) by performing one or both of these functions: Running background processes that are transparent to users. Corroborating a user’s identity. OFD vendors detect online fraud as transactions and interactions occur, in real time or near-real time. They provide solutions for web, mobile or telephony channels. As the sophistication of attacks continues to evolve, so too have the tools, technologies and strategies that detect and prevent fraudulent activity.

This report focuses on the global Online Fraud Detection status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Online Fraud Detection development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

ThreatMetrix

iovation

Distil Networks

ShieldSquare

Signifyd

Guardian Analytics

Kount

LexisNexis

ClearSale

Pindrop

Experian (41st Parameter)

Whitepages

Accertify

F5

CyberSource

ACI Worldwide

BioCatch

CardinalCommerce (Visa)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud-based

On-premises

Market segment by Application, split into

Web

Mobile

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Online Fraud Detection Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Cloud-based

1.4.3 On-premises

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Online Fraud Detection Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Web

1.5.3 Mobile

1.5.4 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Online Fraud Detection Market Size

2.2 Online Fraud Detection Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Online Fraud Detection Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Online Fraud Detection Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

….

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 ThreatMetrix

12.1.1 ThreatMetrix Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Online Fraud Detection Introduction

12.1.4 ThreatMetrix Revenue in Online Fraud Detection Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 ThreatMetrix Recent Development

12.2 iovation

12.2.1 iovation Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Online Fraud Detection Introduction

12.2.4 iovation Revenue in Online Fraud Detection Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 iovation Recent Development

12.3 Distil Networks

12.3.1 Distil Networks Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Online Fraud Detection Introduction

12.3.4 Distil Networks Revenue in Online Fraud Detection Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Distil Networks Recent Development

12.4 ShieldSquare

12.4.1 ShieldSquare Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Online Fraud Detection Introduction

12.4.4 ShieldSquare Revenue in Online Fraud Detection Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 ShieldSquare Recent Development

12.5 Signifyd

12.5.1 Signifyd Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Online Fraud Detection Introduction

12.5.4 Signifyd Revenue in Online Fraud Detection Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Signifyd Recent Development

12.6 Guardian Analytics

12.6.1 Guardian Analytics Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Online Fraud Detection Introduction

12.6.4 Guardian Analytics Revenue in Online Fraud Detection Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Guardian Analytics Recent Development

12.7 Kount

12.7.1 Kount Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Online Fraud Detection Introduction

12.7.4 Kount Revenue in Online Fraud Detection Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Kount Recent Development

12.8 LexisNexis

12.8.1 LexisNexis Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Online Fraud Detection Introduction

12.8.4 LexisNexis Revenue in Online Fraud Detection Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 LexisNexis Recent Development

12.9 ClearSale

12.9.1 ClearSale Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Online Fraud Detection Introduction

12.9.4 ClearSale Revenue in Online Fraud Detection Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 ClearSale Recent Development

12.10 Pindrop

12.10.1 Pindrop Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Online Fraud Detection Introduction

12.10.4 Pindrop Revenue in Online Fraud Detection Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Pindrop Recent Development

12.11 Experian (41st Parameter)

12.12 Whitepages

12.13 Accertify

12.14 F5

12.15 CyberSource

12.16 ACI Worldwide

12.17 BioCatch

12.18 CardinalCommerce (Visa)

Continued….

