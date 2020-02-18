Operational Database Management Systems (OPDBMS) Software Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity and Forecast 2019 to 2024

This report provides in depth study of “Operational Database Management Systems (OPDBMS) Software Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Operational Database Management Systems (OPDBMS) Software Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

The operational database management system (OPDBMS) market is defined by relational and nonrelational database management products suitable for the traditional transactions used to support business processes. These include a broad range of enterprise-level applications — both purchased business applications, such as ERP and CRM applications, and custom-made transactional systems. Our definition of this market also includes DBMS products that support interactions and event processing (data in motion) uses for the Internet of Things (IoT). OPDBMSs may support multiple different delivery models, such as stand-alone DBMS software, cloud (public and private) images or containerized versions, certified configurations and database appliances.

This report focuses on the global Operational Database Management Systems (OPDBMS) Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Operational Database Management Systems (OPDBMS) Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Oracle

MongoDB

Microsoft

DataStax

SAP

Amazon Web Services(AWS)

Redis Labs

InterSystems

IBM

Google

MarkLogic

ArangoDB

MariaDB

Couchbase

SQLite

EnterpriseOB

RavenDB

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud-based

On-premises

Market segment by Application, split into

Relational Database Management

Nonrelational Database Management

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

