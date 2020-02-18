Optical Network Equipment Market Industry standard Analysis by Global Market Insights

Optical network equipment market is expected to grow at the annual growth rate of 35.7 % by the year 2014. One of the major market drivers contributing to the market growth is rising demand for FTTH (fiber to the home) and FTTB (fiber to the building) solutions in preference to wireless solutions. Optical network equipment market is growing continuously in developed economies even in economic downturn as a result of more number of mobile internet users and high household internet penetration. China is the developing market for optical network equipments and offers huge potential for optical networking devices suppliers.

Telecom bubble burst has contributed to the growth of optical networking equipments market by creating strong market for metro WDM devices. Another significant growth driver is underlying technology shift within the optical network. With all these factors contributing to market growth, growth of next generation technologies seems positive. Furthermore, increasing demand for IPTV and broadband connections are driving optical networking market to great extent.

Market Segmentation

Based on Application

Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) Optical Network

Fiber-to-the-Building (FTTB) Optical Network

Based on Technology

Asynchronous Transfer Mode PON (APON)

Broadband PON (BPON)

Gigabit PON (G-PON)

Ethernet PON (EPON)

This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments and major geographies. This report provides overview of market and growth drivers. Major geographies analyzed under this research study are

Europe

North America

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

This report provides complete analysis of current market trends, market structure, factors affecting market growth, and market projections for upcoming years. It also includes analysis of technological developments, Porter’s five force model, and complete profiles of top industry players. Report provides review of micro and macro factors significant from point of view of existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.

Some of the major players dominating this industry are Huawei, ZTE Corp., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Sumitomo Electric Networks, Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Alcatel-Lucent, Allied Telesis Inc, Broadlight Inc, Calix Network Inc, Freescale Semiconductor Inc, Fujitsu Network Communications Inc, Hitachi Telecom (USA) Inc, Salira Systems, Inc, Motorola Broadband Communications, NEC Corporation, Oki Electric Industry Co. Ltd., PMC-Sierra Inc, Tellabs Inc, Wave 7 Optics Inc., and others.