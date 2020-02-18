Over the Counter (OTC) Drugs & Dietary Supplements Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast To 2025

Over-the-counter (OTC) drugs are medicines sold directly to a consumer without a prescription from a healthcare professional, as opposed to prescription drugs, which may be sold only to consumers possessing a valid prescription. Dietary supplements are products intended to supplement the diet. They are not drugs and, therefore, are not intended to treat, diagnose, mitigate, prevent, or cure diseases. This report analyzed both OTC drugs and dietary supplements.

The global Over the Counter (OTC) Drugs & Dietary Supplements market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Over the Counter (OTC) Drugs & Dietary Supplements market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Over the Counter (OTC) Drugs & Dietary Supplements in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Over the Counter (OTC) Drugs & Dietary Supplements in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Over the Counter (OTC) Drugs & Dietary Supplements market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Over the Counter (OTC) Drugs & Dietary Supplements market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Pfizer Inc.

Novartis International AG

Roche Holding AG

Merck & Co., Inc.

Sanofi S.A

Johnson & Johnson

Gilead Sciences

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Bayer Healthcare AG

AstraZeneca plc.

Alacer Corp.

Alcon Inc.

Alfresa Pharma Corporation

Alkalon A/S

Alliance Healthcare

Allergan, Plc.

Reckitt Benckiser Plc.

Bausch & Lomb

AbbVie Inc.

The Colgate-Palmolive Company

Market size by Product

by Category

Vitamin and Dietary Supplements

Cough & Cold Products

Analgesics

Gastrointestinal Products

Sleep Aids

Otic Products

Wart Removers

Mouth Care Products

Ophthalmic Products

Other

by Dosage Form

Tablets

Hard Capsules

Powders

Ointments

Soft Capsules

Liquids

Others

by Product

Branded

Generic Drugs

Market size by End User

Pharmacies

Grocery Stores

Vitamin

Health Food Stores

Online Pharmacies

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Over the Counter (OTC) Drugs & Dietary Supplements Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Over the Counter (OTC) Drugs & Dietary Supplements Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.4.2 Vitamin and Dietary Supplements

1.4.3 Cough & Cold Products

1.4.4 Analgesics

1.4.5 Gastrointestinal Products

1.4.6 Sleep Aids

1.4.7 Otic Products

1.4.8 Wart Removers

1.4.9 Mouth Care Products

1.4.10 Ophthalmic Products

1.4.11 Other

1.5 Market by End User

1.5.1 Global Over the Counter (OTC) Drugs & Dietary Supplements Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.5.2 Pharmacies

1.5.3 Grocery Stores

1.5.4 Vitamin

1.5.5 Health Food Stores

1.5.6 Online Pharmacies

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Over the Counter (OTC) Drugs & Dietary Supplements Market Size

2.1.1 Global Over the Counter (OTC) Drugs & Dietary Supplements Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Over the Counter (OTC) Drugs & Dietary Supplements Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Over the Counter (OTC) Drugs & Dietary Supplements Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Over the Counter (OTC) Drugs & Dietary Supplements Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Over the Counter (OTC) Drugs & Dietary Supplements Revenue by Regions

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 Over the Counter (OTC) Drugs & Dietary Supplements Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Over the Counter (OTC) Drugs & Dietary Supplements Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Over the Counter (OTC) Drugs & Dietary Supplements Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.3 Global Over the Counter (OTC) Drugs & Dietary Supplements Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Over the Counter (OTC) Drugs & Dietary Supplements Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Over the Counter (OTC) Drugs & Dietary Supplements Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Over the Counter (OTC) Drugs & Dietary Supplements Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Over the Counter (OTC) Drugs & Dietary Supplements Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Over the Counter (OTC) Drugs & Dietary Supplements Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Over the Counter (OTC) Drugs & Dietary Supplements Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Over the Counter (OTC) Drugs & Dietary Supplements Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Over the Counter (OTC) Drugs & Dietary Supplements Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Over the Counter (OTC) Drugs & Dietary Supplements Sales by Product

4.2 Global Over the Counter (OTC) Drugs & Dietary Supplements Revenue by Product

4.3 Over the Counter (OTC) Drugs & Dietary Supplements Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Over the Counter (OTC) Drugs & Dietary Supplements Breakdown Data by End User

6 North America

6.1 North America Over the Counter (OTC) Drugs & Dietary Supplements by Countries

6.1.1 North America Over the Counter (OTC) Drugs & Dietary Supplements Sales by Countries

6.1.2 North America Over the Counter (OTC) Drugs & Dietary Supplements Revenue by Countries

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.1.5 Mexico

6.2 North America Over the Counter (OTC) Drugs & Dietary Supplements by Product

6.3 North America Over the Counter (OTC) Drugs & Dietary Supplements by End User

……Continued

