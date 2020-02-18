p-Hydroxybenzoic Acid (PHBA) Market 2019 | 2025 Sales Volumes, Competition Analysis and SWOT Analysis

For more info, Get Free PDF at: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2205643

P-hydroxybenzoic acid, also called 4-hydroxybenzoic acid, is white powdery crystal. It is widely used in the production of preservative for cosmetic and pharmaceuticals. Also, it is the raw materials of liquid crystal polymer.

The global p-Hydroxybenzoic Acid (PHBA) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on p-Hydroxybenzoic Acid (PHBA) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall p-Hydroxybenzoic Acid (PHBA) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Ueno Fine Chemicals

San Fu Chemical

Leuna Carboxylation Plant

Zhejiang Shengxiao

Jiangsu Bvco

Suqian 3E

Salicylates and Chemicals

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Industrial Grade

LCP Grade

Segment by Application

Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Liquid Crystal Polymer

Others

