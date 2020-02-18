Pharmaceutical Waste Management Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity and Forecast 2019 to 2024
This report provides in depth study of “Pharmaceutical Waste Management Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Pharmaceutical Waste Management Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
Pharmaceutical waste management offers the full complement of medical waste disposal including solid waste, pharmaceutical waste, and document destruction.
Based on nature of waste, the non-hazardous waste segment dominated the global pharmaceutical waste market. Increase in government awareness programs for safe and efficient pharmaceutical waste disposal in developing economies is expected to propel the segment during the forecast period.
In terms of type of waste, the non-controlled prescription drugs segment dominated the global pharmaceutical waste management market. Increase in usage of prescription medication for treating high blood pressure, diabetes, and bacterial infections is expected to drive the non-controlled prescription drugs segment during the forecast period. Based on waste generator, the hospitals segment is expected to account for major market share during the forecast period, as all unused medications are disposed through hospitals and community pharmacies in most of the developed economies.
This report focuses on the global Pharmaceutical Waste Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Pharmaceutical Waste Management development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Stericycle
Waste Management
BioMedical Waste Solution
Daniels Sharpsmart
Veolia Environnement
Sharps Compliance
Clean Harbors
MedWaste Management
ATI
UMI
Republic Services
Cyntox
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Hazardous Waste
Non-hazardous Waste
Market segment by Application, split into
Hospitals
Pharmacies
Clinics & Physician Offices
Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Pharmaceutical Waste Management Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Hazardous Waste
1.4.3 Non-hazardous Waste
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Pharmaceutical Waste Management Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Hospitals
1.5.3 Pharmacies
1.5.4 Clinics & Physician Offices
1.5.5 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
1.5.6 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Pharmaceutical Waste Management Market Size
2.2 Pharmaceutical Waste Management Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Pharmaceutical Waste Management Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Pharmaceutical Waste Management Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Stericycle
12.1.1 Stericycle Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Pharmaceutical Waste Management Introduction
12.1.4 Stericycle Revenue in Pharmaceutical Waste Management Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Stericycle Recent Development
12.2 Waste Management
12.2.1 Waste Management Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Pharmaceutical Waste Management Introduction
12.2.4 Waste Management Revenue in Pharmaceutical Waste Management Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Waste Management Recent Development
12.3 BioMedical Waste Solution
12.3.1 BioMedical Waste Solution Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Pharmaceutical Waste Management Introduction
12.3.4 BioMedical Waste Solution Revenue in Pharmaceutical Waste Management Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 BioMedical Waste Solution Recent Development
12.4 Daniels Sharpsmart
12.4.1 Daniels Sharpsmart Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Pharmaceutical Waste Management Introduction
12.4.4 Daniels Sharpsmart Revenue in Pharmaceutical Waste Management Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Daniels Sharpsmart Recent Development
12.5 Veolia Environnement
12.5.1 Veolia Environnement Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Pharmaceutical Waste Management Introduction
12.5.4 Veolia Environnement Revenue in Pharmaceutical Waste Management Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Veolia Environnement Recent Development
12.6 Sharps Compliance
12.6.1 Sharps Compliance Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Pharmaceutical Waste Management Introduction
12.6.4 Sharps Compliance Revenue in Pharmaceutical Waste Management Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Sharps Compliance Recent Development
12.7 Clean Harbors
12.7.1 Clean Harbors Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Pharmaceutical Waste Management Introduction
12.7.4 Clean Harbors Revenue in Pharmaceutical Waste Management Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Clean Harbors Recent Development
12.8 MedWaste Management
12.8.1 MedWaste Management Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Pharmaceutical Waste Management Introduction
12.8.4 MedWaste Management Revenue in Pharmaceutical Waste Management Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 MedWaste Management Recent Development
12.9 ATI
12.9.1 ATI Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Pharmaceutical Waste Management Introduction
12.9.4 ATI Revenue in Pharmaceutical Waste Management Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 ATI Recent Development
12.10 UMI
12.10.1 UMI Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Pharmaceutical Waste Management Introduction
12.10.4 UMI Revenue in Pharmaceutical Waste Management Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 UMI Recent Development
12.11 Republic Services
12.12 Cyntox
