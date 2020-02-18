Pigmentation Disorders Treatment Market – Rise in Awareness about Skin Rejuvenation to Boost Demand for the Market

Pigmentation disorders include a large number of heterogeneous conditions that are usually characterized by altered melanocyte density, melanin concentration, or both, and result in altered pigmentation of the skin. Pigmentation disorders are of three types: hypopigmentation, depigmentation, or hyperpigmentation. Areas where pigmentation appears may be focal or diffuse. In hypopigmentation, pigments are decreased, whereas in depigmentation, pigments are completely lost, leaving the skin white. The most common disorders are melasma (hyperpigmentary) and vitiligo (hypopigmentary). The global pigmentation disorders treatment market was valued at around US$ 5,225 Mn in 2017 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of more than 6.8% from 2018 to 2026 to reach around US$ 9,268.6 Mn in 2026. Several factors such as augmented adoption of lasers in pigmentation disorders treatment, decrease in social taboos boosting acceptance of pigmentation disorders treatment measures, and increase in prevalence of pigmentation-related disorders are driving the global pigmentation disorders treatment market.

After stringent restructuring of regulations against dermo-cosmetic products and services, companies have started focussing on efficacy and quality with high investments in R&D. This has ultimately helped boost technological development and emergence of new products, services, and devices in the pigmentation disorder treatment market. The products and services have been moderated by regulatory bodies and have minimal side effects.

Opportunities for introducing new products, services, and devices are high as the market consists of established players and their brands. However, the market is still in search of highly efficient products and portable and technologically advanced devices. Safety and efficacy are major concerns in the pigmentation disorders treatment market. Therefore, introduction of such products presents a window of opportunity for new players to enter the market and establish themselves. The appreciation of regulatory compliance is a major factor that contributes to the success or failure of treatments, thus affecting sales. Galderma launched the triple combination to improve compliance of its key product, Tri-luma. Increased patient and provider awareness is also likely to help increase patient share of many marketed therapies during the forecast period.

The pigmentation disorder treatment market has been segmented based on treatment, disease indication, end-user, and region. In terms of treatment, the topical drugs segment is estimated to account for a prominent share of the market. An increasing number of patients with pigmentation disorders are visiting dermatologists, and topical drugs are being prescribed to these patients. With an existing unmet need for better treatment armamentarium for severe, recalcitrant patients and an estimated drug-treated population that is expected to double over the next decade, topical drugs is an attractive segment for drug developers. This is expected to fuel commercial interest in the development of tropical drugs.

Based on disease indication, the vitiligo and melasma segment constituted a major share of the market in 2017. The segment is likely to expand at a significant growth rate as compared to other disease indication segments during the forecast period. Globally, the prevalence of vitiligo and melasma varies. Women are far more likely to be affected by melisma than men, and both sexes are affected equally by vitiligo. In pigmentation, inadequate patient compliance still remains a significant unmet need. This single factor has hindered the ability of patients to achieve maximum treatment benefit, given the therapeutic options currently available, and has resulted in multiple failed treatment attempts.

In terms of region, the global pigmentation disorder treatment market has been categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The pigmentation disorders treatment market is dominated by Asia Pacific. The market in the region is likely gain market share and expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. The market in Asia Pacific is likely to be boosted by an increase in population, awareness about pigmentation disorder treatments and products, and growing economies. Furthermore, the pigmentation disorder treatment market in emerging economies of the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa is anticipated to add to the growth of the global market.

Prominent players in the global pigmentation disorder treatment market include Bayer AG, ALLERGAN, Galderma S.A., SkinCeuticals, Pierre Fabre, EpiPharm AG, RXi Pharmaceuticals Corporation, Obagi Cosmeceuticals LLC, and Vivier Pharma. The prevalent trend in the market is the strategic acquisition of key dermatology products by Big Pharma. A notable event in 2009 involved the acquisition of Stiefel, a leading dermatology company, by GSK for US$ 3.6 Bn.