Point of Care Partial Thromboplastin Time (PTT) and Activated Partial Thromboplastin Time (APTT) Testing Market Future Opportunities 2020

Point of care Partial Thromboplastin Time (PTT) and Activated Partial Thromboplastin Time (APTT) testing are majorly performed at the patient’s site. It provides rapid tests for the tests such as partial thromboplastin and activated partial thromboplastin as compared to other laboratory testing techniques. In addition, point of care offers immediate and convenient patient diagnosis option. Partial thromboplastin time test is primarily used to measure the blood clotting time of the patients.

While, activated partial thromboplastin time (also known as kaolin cephalin clotting time) is also used to measure coagulation cascade i.e. blood clotting time of the individual. The only difference between PTT and APTT is the addition of activator in activated partial thromboplastin time in order to speed up the blood clotting time and results. For example, the average range for PTT clotting time is 60-70 seconds, while, the APTT clotting time is nearby 30-40 second.

Several advantage of point of care diagnostics such as fast diagnosis, fast patient management and others will drive the market of point of care PTT and APTT testing market. Consistent efforts of key companies to develop innovative strategies to improve utilization of point of care testing for PTT and APTT stimulate the market growth. In addition, advancement in diagnostic technologies and healthcare infrastructure will further help the market to grow consistently in future.

Rising applications of point of care diagnosis in healthcare further boost the utilization of point of care PTT and APTT testing hence drives the market growth. Other factors such as introduction of new coagulation instruments, strategic business acquisition by key players and others will further augment the growth of point of care PTT and APTT testing market. However, lack of trained personnel to perform point of care PTT and APTT testing will restrain the market growth.

Geographically, North America dominates the global point-of care PTT and APTT testing market. The major factors influencing the market growth in North American region is advancement in technologies. In addition, presence of large number of key players in North America also acts as driving factor for point-of care PTT and APTT testing market in this region. Europe is considered as second largest market of point-of care PTT and APTT testing market.

Consistent rise in demand of point-of care PTT and APTT testing will stimulate the growth of this market in Europe region. While, Asia-Pacific region is considered as the emerging market and holds immense growth opportunities for point-of care PTT and APTT testing market owing to rapidly improving healthcare infrastructure in Asia-Pacific region. In addition, rising disposable income and aging population would also act as driver for this market in Asia-Pacific region.

Some of the companies competing in point of care PTT and APTT testing market are BioMeriux, Inc., Eiken Chemical, Life Technologies, Danaher Corporation, Horiba International, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Abbott Laboratories, Beckman Coulter, Inc., Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics Corporation, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Roche Diagnostics, Takara Bio Thermo Fisher, Johnson & Johnson, Siemens Medical Solutions and others.

