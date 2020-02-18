Potassium T Butoxide Market Demand for Various Industries such as Chemicals, Medicine and Pesticides.

Potassium t-butoxide, also referred as potassium tert-butoxide (K+(CH3)3CO−), is a colorless solid strong alkoxide, non-nucleophilic base. It is a hygroscopic powder that needs to be stored and handled under an inert atmosphere. Potassium t-butoxide is an intermediate, which is commonly employed in modern organic synthesis. Rise in popularity of potassium t-butoxide can be ascribed to its commercial availability and high base strength in reaction solvent.

Demand for potassium t-butoxide has been increasing due to its rise in consumption in various industries such as chemicals, medicine, and pesticides. Potassium t-butoxide is a strong base element, which is used in pesticide solutions to protect crops & plants from various pests. This is estimated to boost the potassium t-butoxide market in the near future. Furthermore, potassium butoxide is one of the strong alkali based products that is widely used as catalyst in chemicals. Increase in demand for potassium t-butoxide in chemicals application is likely to drive the market in the near future. However, potassium t-butoxide can be instinctively flammable in air. It can be hazardous for usage at the commercial level. Moreover, it can cause instant chemical burning and serious eye damage. This is estimated to restrain the potassium t-butoxide market. It can also cause respiratory irritation. Furthermore, potassium t-butoxide can result in lung damage. Along with corrosive bases, it may irritate the respiratory tract and damage the mucous membrane. These factors are estimated to encourage governments to impose ban or regulatory norms over the usage of potassium t-butoxide.

The global potassium t-butoxide market can be segmented based on type, application, and region. In terms of type, global potassium t-butoxide market can be classified into solid and liquid. Liquid potassium t-butoxide is used in a wide range of applications such as chemicals as catalyst. Based on application, the global potassium t-butoxide market can be divided into chemicals, medicine, pesticide, and others. Potassium t-butoxide is extensively used in chemicals applications as a catalyst for dehydrohalogenation reactions. Potassium t-butoxide catalyzes the reaction of hydrosilanes and heterocyclic compounds to derive silyl derivatives and release H2.

Based on region, the global potassium t-butoxide market can be segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Asia Pacific is expected to be the dominant region of the global potassium t-butoxide in terms of consumption and production. The market in Asia Pacific has been expanding due to the growth of chemical production and pharmaceuticals in China. Furthermore, key players are developing production facilities in China. This is boosting the potassium t-butoxide in the country. China is also anticipated to account for significant share of the global production of potassium t-butoxide in the near future. The potassium t-butoxide market in Middle East & Africa and Latin America is projected to expand at a moderate pace in the near future.

Global Potassium t-butoxide Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global potassium t-butoxide market are American Elements, Abcr, Albemarle, Evonik, Finar, and Sisco Research Laboratories. The market is highly fragmented due to the presence of large number of manufacturers and distributors. Additionally, significant availability of potassium t-butoxide at commercial level is driving the popularity of the compound.