Pulmonary Drug Delivery Devices Market is Expected to Reach a value of US$ 46,000 Mn by 2026

Pulmonary drug delivery devices are devices that hold medicine, which is taken by inhaling (breathing). These devices can provide the drug/ medicine in the form of mist or powder, which is effective to treat pulmonary indications such as asthma, COPD, and cystic fibrosis.

The global pulmonary drug delivery devices market was valued at approximately US$ 35,000 Mn in 2017. It is anticipated to reach a value of nearly US$ 46,000 Mn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of about 3.0% from 2018 to 2026. Increase in prevalence and incidence of respiratory diseases, increasing population of smokers, rise in prescription of combination therapies, digitalization of respiratory inhaler devices, increase in geriatric population, high unmet needs, high R&D in asthma and COPD treatment, and rise in number of awareness programs are likely to drive the global pulmonary drug delivery devices market during the forecast period.

However, patent expiry of blockbuster brands, regulatory hurdles, low cost generic competition, and lack of skilled professionals are anticipated to restrain the global pulmonary drug delivery devices market in the near future. However, emerging economies such as India, China, Brazil, Russia, Mexico, and South Africa offer immense opportunities to the pulmonary drug market. Major reasons include large number of underserved patients, rise in proportion of urban population, and insurance policies. Moreover, governments of countries mentioned above have taken initiatives to educate the people regarding awareness about pulmonary (respiratory) diseases such as asthma, PAH, COPD, and management of the diseases.

The global pulmonary drug delivery devices market has witnessed various technological advancements. Examples of recent developments in the field are introduction of QVAR RediHaler inhalation aerosol in the U.S. for treatment of asthma in patients who are 4 years older or above by Teva Pharmaceuticals, in February 2018, and introduction of inhalation powder (AirDuo RespiClick) and its generic product for the treatment of asthma patients (older than 12 years) by Teva Pharmaceuticals, in April 2017. Apart from Teva, Roche launched Xolair for treatment of asthma for children in the U.S, in August 2017. This has helped the company improve its overall work efficiency.

The global pulmonary drug delivery devices market has been segmented in terms of product, distribution channel, application, and region. In terms of product, the global pulmonary drug delivery devices market has been classified into dry powder inhalers, metered dose inhalers, and nebulizers. Furthermore, the dry powder inhalers segment has been sub-segmented into single dose inhalers and multi-dose inhalers, while the metered dose inhalers segment has been split into manually-actuated pressurized inhaler and breath-actuated pressurized inhaler. Additionally, the nebulizers segment has been further sub-segmented into jet nebulizers, ultrasonic wave nebulizers, and vibrating mesh nebulizers.

The dry powder inhaler segment is likely to maintain its dominance of the market during the forecast period due to uniform distribution of the drug, small dose variation, good flow ability, adequate physical stability in the device before usage, and good performance in terms of emitted dose and fine particle fraction.

In terms of application, the global pulmonary drug delivery devices market has been segregated into asthma, COPD, cystic fibrosis, and others. However, the robust pipeline for asthma and COPD drugs by key players is expected to boost the asthma segment during the forecast period.

In terms of distribution channel, the global pulmonary drug delivery devices market has been bifurcated into retail pharmacies, hospital pharmacies, and e-commerce. Increasing home health care services and patients who are unable to visit hospitals regularly are likely to drive the retail pharmacies segment in the near future.

North America and Europe are anticipated to be dominant markets for pulmonary drug delivery devices. High prevalence of diseases and well-established health care infrastructure that enables proper diagnosis of diseases such as cystic fibrosis and COPD contribute to the high market share held by these regions. Prevalence of diseases such as cystic fibrosis, which is particularly common among Caucasians of Northern European descent and among Hispanics and American Indians, propels the pulmonary drug delivery devices market Europe. Asia Pacific is expected to be the highly attractive market, particularly for generics as compared to branded pulmonary drugs and delivery devices. Unmet medical needs and inadequate health care facilities in rural areas and high percent of low and middle income groups restrain the market in Asia Pacific

Key companies operating in the global pulmonary drug delivery devices market and profiled in the report include GlaxoSmithKline plc, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, AstraZeneca plc, Koninklijke Philips N.V., 3M Healthcare, Omron Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Novartis AG, Merck & Co., Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., MannKind Corporation, Mylan N.V., Sunovion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., PARI GmbH, and Nypro Healthcare Inc. (Jabil Circuit Inc.)