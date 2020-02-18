Robo Advisors Market – Led to a vast rise in the population of target consumers by 2025

Global Robo Advisors Market: Overview

Robo advisors refer to digital platforms that provide financial planning advice with the least intervention of human resources. The financial planning advice provided is algorithm-based and automatic. Owing to a vast variety of services provided, at much lesser costs as compared to renowned financial planning advisors, and the rapid improvement in results, the global robo advice market is expanding at a promising pace.

Request Sample Copy of the Report @

https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=B&rep_id=2783

Global Robo Advisors Market: Trends and Opportunities

One of the key factors expected to drive the global market for robo advisors is the low fees of robo advisory services as compared to professional wealth management advisors. The rising number of people with high disposable incomes across the globe, the rapid rise in number of banks that are integrating robo advisors into their legacy wealth management services, and the rising consumer confidence regarding the effective advice provided by robo advisors are also contributing the overall development of the market. The significant improvement in the quality of interaction between robo advisors and consumers and effective advice at much lower costs as compared to professional wealth management services are also expected to drive the market in the near future.

Global Robo Advisors Market: Regional Analysis

The global market for robo advisors presently has the North America market as its leading revenue contributor as well as a highly fertile ground when it comes to future growth opportunities. With a large number of companies in the U.S., the thriving wealth management industry owing to the large population of high income people, and the willingness to embrace new technologies will continue to work in favor of the global robo advisors market in the next few years as well. Thus, the North America robo advisors market is expected to remain highly competitive and promising as well as one of the leading contributors of revenue to the global market in the next few years as well.

Request TOC of the Report @

https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=T&rep_id=2783

Global Robo Advisors Market: Market Potential

So as to attract new consumers, companies in the market are focusing on the integration of innovative and more effective analytical algorithms, artificial intelligence, and new technologies in their solutions. The U.S.-based company, Wealthfront, for instance, has integrated artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities into its solutions and services. While these functionalities could make services more effective for the consumers, they could also help the company gain an understanding of account activity patterns of their consumers on its products, thus helping it provide more consumer-centric and custom-made services and solutions.

Moreover, several banks are also increasingly partnering with robo advisor vendors so as to provide a variety of financial services to their consumers directly. With financially strong banks predisposed to invest in innovative technologies that can help gain more consumers in the face of the intense competition, companies in the global robo advisor market could benefit from the increased interest of banks in robo advisor solutions.

Global Robo Advisors Market: Competitive Dynamics

The global robo advisors market is presently in its early years of development but has a large number of companies, with most residing in the U.S. Despite the presence of the large number of companies, the market is largely consolidated as it is dominated by a few large companies such as Betterment Holdings and Wealthfront Inc.

With rise in growth opportunities and increased popularity, the company may witness the rise of new players and become more competitive. Some of the leading companies operating in the global robo advisors market presently are Hedgeable, Inc. (U.S.), Bambu (Singapore), Betterment Holdings Inc. (U.S.), Ally Financial Inc. (U.S.), WiseBanyan, Inc.(U.S.), Wealthfront Inc.(U.S.), and Charles Schwab & Co.(U.S)

Read Comprehensive Overview of Report @

https://www.tmrresearch.com/robo-advisors-market

About TMR Research

TMR Research is a premier provider of customized market research and consulting services to business entities keen on succeeding in today’s supercharged economic climate. Armed with an experienced, dedicated, and dynamic team of analysts, we are redefining the way our clients’ conduct business by providing them with authoritative and trusted research studies in tune with the latest methodologies and market trends.

Contact:

TMR Research,

3739 Balboa St # 1097,

San Francisco, CA 94121

United States

Tel: +1-415-520-1050