Robotics Prosthetics | 2019 Market Research and Development, Future Outlook Analysis to 2026
Robotics prosthetic is an artificial limb, which enhances the function and lifestyle of the person with a missing body part. Robotics prosthetics help to restore the normal function of the missing limbs.
The robotics prosthetics market is dominated by the Americas owing to continually developing technology and increasing prevalence of orthopedic diseases.
Europe holds the second position in the global robotics prosthetics market owing to the government support for research & development and availability of funds for research. This is expected to continue driving the European market over the forecasted period. For instance, countries like Germany and France are increasing investment in the healthcare domain.
The key players covered in this study
HDT Global Inc (U.S.)
Touch Bionics Inc. (U.S.)
SynTouch, LLC (U.S.)
Shadow Robot Company (U.K)
Stryker Corporation (U.S.)
Smith & Nephew (U.K)
Aethon (U.S.)
ReWalk Robotics (Israel)
Medrobotics Corporation (U.S.)
KUKA Roboter GmbH (Germany)
Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (U.S.)
Mazor Robotics Ltd. (Israel)
Hansen Medical, Inc. (U.S.)
Transenterix, Inc. (U.S.)
ZOLL Medical Corporation (U.S.)
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Prosthetic Arms
Prosthetic Feet/Ankles
Market segment by Application, split into
Hospitals
Clinics
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Robotics Prosthetics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Robotics Prosthetics development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
