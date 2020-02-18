Robotics Prosthetics | 2019 Market Research and Development, Future Outlook Analysis to 2026

Robotics Prosthetics Market report includes (6 Year Forecast 2019-2025) includes Overview, classification, industry value, price, cost and gross profit. It also offers in-intensity insight of the Robotics Prosthetics industry masking all vital parameters along with, Drivers, Market Trends, Market Dynamics, Opportunities, Competitive Landscape, Price and Gross Margin, Robotics Prosthetics market Share via Region, New Challenge Feasibility Evaluation, Analysis and Guidelines on New mission Investment.

Robotics prosthetic is an artificial limb, which enhances the function and lifestyle of the person with a missing body part. Robotics prosthetics help to restore the normal function of the missing limbs.

The robotics prosthetics market is dominated by the Americas owing to continually developing technology and increasing prevalence of orthopedic diseases.

Europe holds the second position in the global robotics prosthetics market owing to the government support for research & development and availability of funds for research. This is expected to continue driving the European market over the forecasted period. For instance, countries like Germany and France are increasing investment in the healthcare domain.

In 2018, the global Robotics Prosthetics market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Robotics Prosthetics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Robotics Prosthetics development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

HDT Global Inc (U.S.)

Touch Bionics Inc. (U.S.)

SynTouch, LLC (U.S.)

Shadow Robot Company (U.K)

Stryker Corporation (U.S.)

Smith & Nephew (U.K)

Aethon (U.S.)

ReWalk Robotics (Israel)

Medrobotics Corporation (U.S.)

KUKA Roboter GmbH (Germany)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (U.S.)

Mazor Robotics Ltd. (Israel)

Hansen Medical, Inc. (U.S.)

Transenterix, Inc. (U.S.)

ZOLL Medical Corporation (U.S.)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Prosthetic Arms

Prosthetic Feet/Ankles



Market segment by Application, split into

Hospitals

Clinics

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

