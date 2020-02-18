Sanding Pads Market 2019 Global Leading Growth Drivers, Emerging Audience, Segments, Industry Size, Profits and Regional Analysis by Forecast To 2023

Sanding Pads Market Share, Size, Trends, Analysis, Research, Review, Applications and Business Opportunity Analysis Report 2019 include historic data, with forecast data to 2023. Sanding Pads Industry report is helpful for future strategy development, and to know about Market Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, And Global market size, share, Growth, Trends, key players forecast to 2023.

The increasing importance of power sanders due to the increasing popularity of DIY projects is expected to benefit overall market growth. Reports that evaluate the industrial and automation equipment industry have been made available by Market Research Future which creates reports on several industry verticals that review the market growth and prospects. The market is predicted to capture revenues worth USD 2,764 million while progressing with a CAGR of 4.19% in the forecast period.

The escalated development rate of the construction industry globally is expected to play a vital role in the development of the market. Moreover, the mounting use of rock materials in structures is expected to raise the demand for sanding pads. As sanding pads enable to hard-to-reach areas, the sanding pad market is expected to gather traction in the upcoming period.

Segmental Analysis

The assessment of the regions in the sanding pads market is carried out on the basis of product, backing material, end-user, and region. On the basis of product, the sanding pads market is segmented into wheels, disc, rolls, and others. Based on backing material, the sanding pads market is segmented into pressure sensitive adhesive, velcro / hook and loop, and others. The end-user segmentation of the sanding pads market consists of construction, automotive, metal fabrication and others. By region, the sanding pads market comprises of North America, Middle East, South America, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The regional evaluation of the sanding pads market comprises of regions such as North America, Middle East, South America, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Asia Pacific region governs the sanding pads market globally. It was responsible for the principal share of 40% in the sanding pads market globally in 2015. The speedy urbanization and industrialization, particularly in China, India, and Japan are the main contributors to market development in the region. The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to develop at a CAGR of 3.82% throughout the forecast period. The North American region is anticipated to develop from a market size of USD 546.6 million in 2015 to USD 728 million by the conclusion of 2023.

Competitive Analysis

The expansion of the market is reliant on the cutbacks achieved in profile-raising and miscellaneous overhead. The client base in the market is diversifying rapidly to display a broad range of demands that have to be dealt with precision so as to create a loyal user base. An unequivocal lead in the market place is expected to be created due to amended strategies in specific areas. The creation of new competencies and resources in the market is expected to further fuel the development of the market. The restrictions in the market are dealt with effectively so that they don’t impact the growth of the market. The creation of favorable competitive advantage is expected to further expedite the development of the market in the forthcoming period. The experimentation in the basic strategies to help leadership to attain successful results in the market space is bolstering the growth in the market.

The notable contenders in the sanding pads market are 3M Company (U.S.), Saint-Gobain Abrasives (U.S.), SAIT Abrasivi S.p.A (Italy), Keystone Abrasives (U.S.), Robert Bosch Tool Corporation (U.S.), Abrasiflex Pty Ltd (Australia), Klingspor AG (Germany), Abcon industrial products Ltd (Ireland), Mirka Ltd. (Finland), Astro Pneumatic Tool Company (U.S.) and others.

Industry Updates:

April 2019 The new WORX 20V Sandeck 5-in-1 Multi-Sander has been launched which is capable of doing the jobs of a ¼ sheet finishing sander, 5 in. random orbit sander, and detail sander. Additionally, its comprehensive sanding pad is outfitted with finger and contour attachments for fitting into tight spaces and around curves.

