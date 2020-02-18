Shingled Magnetic Recording (SMR) Devices Market Is Expected To Grow with a Healthy CAGR During 2025

Shingled magnetic recording (SMR) is the rapidly growing data recording technology due to the demand for improved storage density and to recover data from archived hard disk drives. SMR is a magnetic recording hard disk drive designed to increase platter density or tracks per inch. The growing demand for high storage capacity, quick data access and cost effective storage device altogether helps in the development of storage recording technology. Shingled magnetic recording has been developed to increase density or to overcome the challenges faced by traditional perpendicular magnetic recording (PMR). Shingled recording writes new tracks that overlap part of the previously written magnetic track, leaving the previous track narrower and allowing for higher track density. In SMR, data is stored in blocks that overlap one another allowing twice the data to be stored in the same physical space that maximizes the existing disk architecture and greatly reduces the expenses associated with production. As a result, vendors can achieve the required storage gains while keeping low cost in the process.

SMR technology is being used in backup, data warehouses, archive and repositories. SMR is most suitable for organizations having huge amount of data that require a value-centric substitute to the existing nearline offerings. SMR makes the most of a drive’s recording components by allowing data to be written in the similar space, while enhancing new data as it is written, without compromising the reliability of the information. SMR can also be used in various video surveillance applications. It is expected that hard drives having shingled platters to be used in client PCs. Environments like Write Once Read Many (WORM) and object storage are suitable for SMR due to its performance benefits.

The major factor driving the acceptance of shingled magnetic recording technology is the increasing demand to enhance capacity of hard disk drive. Shingled magnetic recording technology leverages existing standards to increase platter capacity by up to 25 percent. Moreover shingled magnetic recording technology provides high capacity, power efficient storage solutions required for digital media content servers, enterprise data center servers, cloud based storage or any configuration that involves high storage capacity and enhanced reliability. SMR’s compatibility with emerging recording techniques and its low manufacturing cost is likely to drive the market during the forecast period.

The key factor restraining the market for shingled magnetic recording technology market is the occurrence of data loss as regular hard disk drive and SMR drive uses same storage codes. However, the data recovery can be done in shingled magnetic recording technology, though, it is time consuming process. It helps to increase the storage density and capacity of hard drives at the expense of overall hard drive performance. The writer head is wider than a single track, as a result when data is written to SMR drive, data must be written sequentially so the writer won’t be able to destroy data on the overlapping tracks reducing the speed. Such factors are expected to restrain the market growth during the forecast period.

Market for shingled magnetic recording can be segmented on the basis of geographical regions and type. On the basis of geography, market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, Europe and Asia Pacific. North America is holding the largest market share due to the emergence of big data. In Europe region, the market for shingled magnetic recording technology is witnessing high growth rate due to presence of large number of enterprises using shingled magnetic recording for improving capacity of HDD. In APAC, with the increasing investments in research and development of hard disk drives, the implementation of shingled magnetic recording technology drive is increasing rapidly. On the basis of type, market is segmented into device managed, host aware, and host managed.

Seagate, Toshiba and Western Digital are the innovators of shingled magnetic recording technology, however many players are anticipated to enter the market during the forecast period.

