Sinus Dilation Devices Market is Expected to Reach a value of US$ 4,074.6 Mn by 2026

Global Sinus Dilation Devices Market – Snapshot

Sinus dilation is the process of opening up of the blocked sinus passages, enabling adequate drainage and airflow. Sinus dilation devices can be defined as systems employed in performing sinus dilation. Sinus dilation surgeries are minimally invasive procedures with long last ring effects.

View Report-

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sinus-dilation-devices-market.html

The global sinus dilation devices market was valued at US$ 2,021.4 in 2017 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of about 8.2% during the forecast period. Expansion of the market can be attributed to factors such as advantages offered by balloon sinus dilation devices, rise in prevalence of chronic sinusitis, for which surgery is the commonly preferred mode of treatment, strategic acquisitions by key market players, significant product launches, strong focus on research and development, favorable reimbursement scenario, and rise in demand for minimally invasive surgeries. However, a dearth of skilled specialists, strong preference of patients for medical therapy, which remains the first line of treatment for sinusitis, and risks associated with sinus surgeries are anticipated to hamper the market in the near future.

In terms of product, the market has been segmented into balloon sinus dilation devices, sinus stents, endoscopy, FESS instruments, and others. The endoscopy segment has been further sub-segmented into sinuscopes and rhinoscopes. The balloon sinus dilation devices segment was a dominant segment in 2017 and is anticipated to remain dominant during the forecast period. However, the sinus stents segment is expected to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period, owing to strong research in the development of drug eluting sinus stents.

Request A Sample-

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=59688

Based on procedure, the market has been classified into standalone and hybrid. The standalone procedures segment dominated the market in 2017 and is anticipated to remain dominant in the coming years. This segment is expected to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period. The strong growth of the segment can be attributed to a rise in the number of standalone procedures being performed for the treatment of sinuses. The most widely performed standalone sinus procedures include FESS and balloon sinus ostial dilation procedures.

In terms of patient type, the market has been classified into adult and pediatric. The adult segment dominated the market in 2017. It is expected to remain dominant in the near future. It is likely to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the segment can be attributed to a rise in the geriatric population and the high prevalence of chronic sinusitis in adults. The prevalence of chronic sinusitis is expected to be around 17% of the total adult population in the U.S..

Request Brochure-

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=59688

In terms of end-user, the market has been categorized into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and ENT clinics. The hospitals segment dominated the market in 2017. It is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period. However, the ENT clinics segment is estimated to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period. The high CAGR growth of the segment can be attributed to a paradigm shift toward surgeries performed in-office over surgeries performed in operation theatres.

In terms of region, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe, cumulatively, accounted for over 75% market share in 2017. They are anticipated to remain dominant in terms of revenue during the forecast period. North America is expected to lead the market, owing to the presence of leading market players in the region, aiding in the easy and rapid availability of instruments and devices for performing sinus surgeries, and the strategic mergers and partnerships among players. The market in Asia Pacific is estimated to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period. Expansion of the market in the region is expected to be boosted by India and Japan. Moreover, a rise in the geriatric population, increase in pollution contributing to a rise in sinus infections, and increase in focus of market players on untapped market opportunities in the region are expected to augment the market in the region.