Smart Dust Market Scope by Trends and Opportunities to Expand Significantly by 2025

A smart earbud is a technically advanced in-ear electronic device which is designed for various purposes including wireless communication, music listening, fitness tracking, medical monitoring and more. Smart earbuds are light in weight, durable and have a longer battery life. A smart earbud provides a good quality sound in a light and convenient form factor. A smart earbud can not only help boost hearing and nullify disturbing noise, but also helps in making phone calls and listening to high quality music hands-free. Furthermore, smart earbuds are equipped with noise cancellation technology, which bring about sound that can balance background noise, such as distracting blather in crowded places. In addition, microphones present in each smart earbud captures incoming audio and letting in sounds that people want to hear. With the help of a smart earbud people can augment the hearing in a noisy social environment. Furthermore, smart earbud can help users control precisely what they want to hear in the world around them. Moreover, a smart earbud comes with an application that can save various hearing settings, which is personalized for specific environments. For instance, people may want to hear as much of their surroundings as they can while riding a car or a bicycle, but quash background noise while in a hotel or in a cafe. A smart earbud gets connected to a smartphone with the help of a Bluetooth technology. Smart earbuds can act as a wireless earpieces, so users can listen to music, podcasts or audio-books in a stereo and engage with various voice-enabled applications. With the help of a smart earbud, users can answer the phone calls and starts or stops audio with a simple tap on an earbud.

The major factors strengthening the smart earbuds market growth is the fitness tracking capability of these devices. Moreover, the consumers are getting inclined towards the smart earbud to boost up listening experience along with the other features including noise filtering and cancelling. Due to advanced features of a smart earbud that enables the user to track heart rate, measured covered distance and calculate the number of calories burned during a workout, the market is witnessing an increasing demand for the biometric sports tracking smart earbud. Various prominent companies are launching their smart earbud with innovative features to attract the consumers. For instance, LG electronics launched its first smart earbud named the heart rate earbud, which measures the heart rate, speed, steps and calories and provide audio feedback of the workout. A smart earbud can track oxygen rate, energy spent and oxygen saturation along with the speed, distance, time, cadence, heart rate and location in real time.

Factors that can retrain the growth of a smart earbuds market is the inability of a smart earbud to capture data as often as one can with other forms of fitness tracker devices such as smart wristbands. Moreover, smart earbud comes with a high cost as compare to conventional earbuds. A smart wristband benefits from their ability to be always on, in that they can collect biometric data while sleeping, running and swimming. However, wearing earbuds is not always viable in these situations.

Increasing innovations with respect to smart earbud technology by various prominent companies are expected to create novel opportunities for a smart earbuds market. For instance, Apple incorporation is working on a patent named a smart monitoring system, which is going to be popular among active users of hearing technology. They are likely going to make a big push into monitoring and measuring biometrics via earbuds. Furthermore, filled in early 2014, Samsung’s hybrid hearing devices patent technology could allow users to use their Samsung device as a controller for amplifying sounds via air conduction or bone conduction. Wearhaus Audio Technologies also come up with a smart earbud with total 5 million color customization and other features including precision-tuned sound and patented wireless audio sharing technology

A smart earbuds market can be segmented on the basis of smart earbud type and region. By type, a smart earbuds market can be segmented as wired & wireless smart earbud. Geographically, a smart earbuds market is segmented into North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Asia-pacific and South America. North America & Europe are expected to lead the smart earbuds market due to increasing research & development activities with respect to smart eabud by prominent companies such as Apple Incorporation, Doppler Labs Incorporation and more. However, due to the increasing consumer demand for the fitness tracking hearable, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a significant rate in the coming years.

Some of the Key players in a smart earbuds market are Bragi, Doppler Labs Inc., Wearhaus Audio Technologies, Sony Mobile Communications In.,Jabra, SAMSUNG, LG Electronics, Motorola Mobility LLC, Nuheara, LifeBEAM Inc.

