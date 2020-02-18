Software Defined Data Center Market – Expected to accelerate the growth of the industries forecast 2017-2025

Global Software Defined Data Center Market: Overview

Software defined data center (SDDC) is the new concept that the IT industry is presently abuzz with. While SDDC is an extension of a traditional data center, at the core it frees the application layer from the physical infrastructure layer. SDDCs have revolutionized the cloud environment for deploying, managing, storing, computing, and networking business applications.

Global Software Defined Data Center Market: Key Trends

The increased adoption of network function virtualization (NFV) is one of the major factors positively impacting the growth of SDCC market. Traditional networking environment presents a host of challenges such as availability of network resources on-demand, need to maintain network traffic in the most efficient manner, and need to reduce capital expenditure and operational expenditure that displays the preference for software-defined networking (SDN) among enterprises. Moreover, SDN when combined with NFV supports the deployment of virtual network functions. As business demands are expected to increase in the future, the adoption of SDN and NFV is expected to rise significantly in the future.

The increasing focus of enterprises for shifting their on-premise infrastructural operations to cloud, and hosting providers will result in the increased construction of data centers in the years to come. This in turn, is expected to boost the growth of the SDDC market in the future.

Changes in IT infrastructure along with deployment of SDDC solutions have several benefits with respect to OPEX and CPEX that is further driving this market. Therefore, SDDC solutions are anticipated to be deployed not only in large enterprises but in small and mid-sized enterprises as well.

However, infrastructural changes and challenges pertaining to the integration of traditional data centers with integration of servers, storage infrastructure within data center, and networks based on SDDC technology are restraining the market’s growth.

Global Software Defined Data Center Market: Market Potential

In a breakthrough development, federal agencies in the U.S. have begun embracing SDDC technology, which is already in vogue for managing and storing huge amounts of data. These agencies have been striving to save money and improve the storage and management of data in response to government mandates.

The adoption of SDDC technology by federal agencies is expected to provide attractive market potential for IT vendors. This is because federal agencies require data centers to support virtual, physical, and containerized workloads along with hybrid cloud capabilities.

Global Software Defined Data Center Market: Regional Outlook

The SDCC market is studied across the regions of North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Of these, North America is anticipated to hold the leading share of the market over the forecast period. However, the Asia Pacific region is expected to display massive opportunities to the global market and display the leading growth rate over the forecast period. The increasing number of data centers and the presence of countries such as China and India that are at the forefront of innovations in IT are reasons for Asia Pacific to emerge as a key market for SDCC.

Global Software Defined Data Center Market: Competitive Landscape

Some of the leading vendors in the software defined data center market include Cisco Systems, Dell, Citrix Systems, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise. Some other prominent vendors in the market include Pluribus Networks, Arista Networks, Big Switch Networks, Ciena, Ericsson, F5 Networks, Huawei IBM, Juniper Networks, NetApp, Nokia, Oracle, Pivot3, PLUMgrid, Riverbed Technology, SimpliVity, 6WIND, Avaya, Brocade Communications Systems, Datacore, Extreme Networks, Hitachi Data Systems, IP Infusion, Microsoft, Nexenta Systems, Nutanix, PernixData, Plexxi, Red Hat, Scale Computing, and SwiftStack.

