Steel Casting Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis by Key Players, Segmentation, Consumption, Growth, Trends, Share and Forecast By 2025

Steel casting is a method in which liquified steel is poured into the mold, which is made of sand or ceramic plater, to create the desired shape. Steel castings are preferred for applications requiring high strength, weldability, corrosion resistance, abrasion resistance, and serviceability under low and high temperatures.

Steel casting finds applications across many industries such as automotive, transportation, construction, and infrastructure for its properties like ductility, malleability, durability, and great strength. The steel casting manufacturers are implementing several advanced technologies based on the requirements of the end-users. The growing need for castings with specific dimension, size, and weight has prompted the steel casting manufacturers to adopt simulation-based castings. Simulation-based models help in minimizing the operation expenses and decreasing wastage. This casting technique also enables visualization of the virtual casting processes such as mold filling, cooling, and solidification with respect to direction and time for the manufacturers. The surge in industrial and infrastructure activities across the globe will positively aid the growth of the steel casting market in the coming years.

Global Steel Casting market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Steel Casting.

This report researches the worldwide Steel Casting market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Steel Casting breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Hitachi

Anhui Yingliu

Peekay

Kobe Steel

Precision Castparts

Amsteel Castings

Nucor

Hyundai Steel

ESCO

Steel Casting Breakdown Data by Type

Low-Carbon Steel

Low-Alloy Heat-Resistant Steel

High Alloy Heat Resistant Steel

Steel Casting Breakdown Data by Application

Automobile

Construction

Mining

Steel Casting Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Steel Casting Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Steel Casting capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Steel Casting manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Steel Casting :

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

2 Executive Summary

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

4 Breakdown Data by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

6 North America

7 Europe

8 Asia Pacific

9 Central & South America

10 Middle East and Africa

11 Company Profiles

12 Future Forecast

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

Continued…………………….

