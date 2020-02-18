Surgery Tables Market Estimated to Expand at a 3.0% CAGR through 2026

Global Surgery Tables Market – Snapshot

Surgical tables are also known as operating tables that are used for surgical procedures. They are one of the first requirements of a modern health care system. In terms of revenue, the global surgery tables market was valued at above US$ 700 Mn in 2017 and is anticipated to reach over US$ 900 Mn in 2026, expanding at a CAGR of above 3.0% from 2018 to 2026. Developing health care infrastructure in emerging countries and increase in the number of surgeries are likely to drive the global surgical tables market from 2018 to 2026.

View Report-

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/surgery-tables-market.html

The global surgical tables market has benefited significantly from a rise in investments in the health care sector. Moreover, an emerging trend that has had a direct impact on the surgery tables market is the use of sophisticated surgical tables to support hybrid operating rooms.

A large number of global manufacturers are putting in constant efforts to develop and manufacture novel surgery tables in order to meet requirements of surgical procedures. Demand for advanced surgery tables, such as orthopedic surgical tables, image guided surgical tables, etc., is on the rise. Key players are focusing on the development of surgery tables with better efficacy. For instance, Merivaara Corp. launched a new surgery table, the Practico, for elective procedures to support a wide range of posture possibilities. These key developments are likely to augment the global surgery tables market in the near future. However, high cost of surgical tables is likely to restrain the global surgery tables market during the forecast period.

Request A Sample-

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=50400

The global surgery tables market has been segmented based on type, application, end-user, and region. In terms of type, the powered surgery tables segment is projected to dominate the market. This is due to an increase in demand for new and advanced surgical tables from emerging countries and established health care centers. In terms of application, the general surgery tables segment is projected to dominate the market, and the trend is likely to continue during the forecast period. The imaging tables segment is estimated to be highly attractive, and its market share is expected to rise during the forecast period, due to a rise in emphasis on diagnostic imaging and increase in preference for C-arms devices in hospitals and other health care facilities.

Based on end-user, the hospital segment led the market in terms of revenue in 2017. Rapidly developing hospital infrastructure and increase in the number of operation rooms are expected to propel the segment in the near future.

Request Brochure-

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=50400

In terms of region, Asia Pacific held a major share of the global surgery tables market in 2017. Increase in the number of health care facilities installing integrated hybrid ORs is boosting demand for surgical tables. In terms of revenue, the market in Europe and North America is projected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period, due to an increase in the number of health care facilities installing integrated hybrid ORs, which is expected to lead to a rise in demand for new and advanced surgical tables. Increase in the number of hospital beds and transformation of hospital infrastructure by the governments of countries such as Saudi Arabia, UAE, and South Africa are likely to boost the market in the Middle East & Africa.

Key companies operating in the global surgery tables market that are profiled in the report include Stryker, STERIS plc, Hill-Rom Services, Inc., Mizuho OSI, Getinge AB, Surgical Tables Inc., AMTAI Medical Equipment, Inc., BARRFAB, and Merivaara Corp.. These players are adopting organic and inorganic growth strategies to expand their product offerings, strengthen their geographical reach, increase customer base, and gain market share. For instance, in February 2014, Stryker acquired Berchtold Gmbh & Co.Kg. This acquisition helped Stryker to provide comprehensive and quality equipment, including surgical tables, to a wide range of customers around the globe.