Surgical Staplers Market: Development History Growing Technological Advancements and Business Analysis develop by 2026

This report on surgical staplers market analyzes the current and future scenario of the global market. Increasing awareness and adoption of advanced surgical products, easy availability of innovative products, rising number of surgical procedures, growing geriatric population, and upsurge in the prevalence of obesity across the world are expected to drive the surgical staplers market during the forecast period. However, functional failure of stapling devices during surgical procedures, availability of alternative procedures in the market, and gap of understanding among surgeons regarding the safe use of surgical staplers are anticipated to hamper the growth of the surgical staplers market during the forecast period.

The report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a market snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to segments based on product, application, ergonomics, technology, end-user, and geography. A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints of the market and opportunities has been provided in the market overview section of the report. In addition, the section comprises competitive matrix and company profiles with business overview to understand the competitive landscape of the market. It also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players, thus presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario of the global surgical staplers market.

Global Surgical Staplers Market: Key Segments

The product type segment has been fragmented into disposable surgical staplers and reusable surgical staplers. The product segments have been analyzed based on available marketed products, revenue generated by products, and market share analysis of key players operating in the market. The application segment of global surgical staplers market has further been divided into general surgery, colorectal, gynecology, urology, and other applications. The application segment has been analyzed based on number of surgical procedures performed globally. Market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGR for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.

Based on technology, the global surgical staplers market has been segmented into manual devices and powered devices, while in terms of ergonomics, the market has been divided into curved, linear, and others. The market segments have been analyzed based on product portfolio, rate of adoption of technology, ASP of the product, and application of products. Market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGR for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.

Based on end-user, the global surgical staplers market has been segmented into following categories: hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and others. Market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in percentage for each segment for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.

Global Surgical Staplers Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global surgical staplers market has been categorized into five major regions and key countries in respective regions: North America (the U.S., Canada), Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America) and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and Rest of Middle East & Africa). Market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026. The report also provides the CAGR % for each segment for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. It also covers the competitive scenario prevailing in these regions.



Companies Profiled in the Report

The report profiles major players operating in the global surgical staplers market based on attributes, such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Major players operating in the market are – Covidien Plc. (now a part of Medtronic plc), Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Smith & Nephew, B. Braun Melsungen AG, XNY Medical, Frankenman International Limited, and Dextera Surgical Inc.

