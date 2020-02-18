TPU Films Market 2019 by Industry Key Highlights and Future Need Assessment

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “TPU Films Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

TPU films are used for a number of applications in the automotive, construction and aerospace industry. They offer elasticity and low permeability, due to which they are primarily used for fabricating elastic membranes used in safety equipment. Flame retardant TPU films offer improved safety and act as an inflatable membrane for expandable escape chutes in aircrafts. Moreover, TPU films are suitable for lighter-than-air applications, since these films are puncture, tear, and fatigue resistant and are easy to fabricate. These properties make TPU films suitable for surveillance applications, airships, and blimps. Hence, the rising usage of TPU films in safety equipment and other lighter-than-air applications is also expected to boost the market in the next few years. The TPU films market is a fairly consolidated market with the leading players accounting for more than 50% share in 2016. Covestro AG held major share of the TPU films market in 2016. DingZing Advanced Materials Inc. and Schweitzer-Mauduit, International, Inc. also accounted for key share in 2016.

This study analyzes, estimates, and forecasts the global TPU films market in terms of volume (Tons) and revenue (US$ Mn) from 2016 to 2025. The report also analyzes several driving and restraining factors and their impact on the market during the forecast period. The report provides a detailed view of the TPU films market based on products and end-use industry.

The report includes an overview of the market share of key companies in the global TPU films market along with regional production output. Some of the key players in the TPU films market include Covestro AG, Huntsman Corporation, Erez Europe, Novotex Italiana S.p.A., Bond-A-Band Transmission Limited, Permali Gloucester Limited, DUNMORE, 3M, Evermax Eco, Redwood TTM Ltd, Wiman Corporation and PROCHIMIR SAS.

The report segments the global TPU films market into:

TPU Market – By Product

Polyester TPU Films

Polyether TPU Films

Polycaprolactone TPU Films

TPU Films Market – By End-use Industry

Automotive & Transportation

Building & Construction

Aerospace

Footwear

Energy

Medical & Healthcare

Sport & Leisure

Packaging

Textile

Others (Furniture, etc.)

TPU films Market – Regional Analysis

North America, U.S., Canada, Europe, Germany, France, U.K, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe, Asia Pacific, China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Rest of Asia Pacific, Latin America, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America, Middle East and Africa, GCC, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

Key Takeaways:

The report provides regional and country level analysis in terms of volume (Kilo Tons) and revenue (US$ Mn) from 2017 to 2025 (8 year forecast), by product type and end-use industry

The report identifies the key factors responsible to build the upcoming opportunistic roadmap along with a detailed analysis focusing on the driving and restraining factors of the TPU films market

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the TPU films market with respect to the regional production output and price trends of the product that subsequently impact the market outlook and forecast of global TPU films market between 2016 and 2025

The report offers detailed analysis of the value chain along with determining the profit margins received at each stage of the value chain

The report provide insights on market opportunities for various stakeholders in the industry value chain and detailed competition landscape for key players dominating the industry to understand competition level and opportunity for strategic merger and acquisition

The report demonstrates a detailed competition landscape of the TPU films market which includes company market share analysis in 2016, product mapping of the key TPU film manufacturers and competition matrix. The report offers company profiles of the major market players which illustrates the business, strategic, and financial overview of the manufacturer along with outlining the recent developments

