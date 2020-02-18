Train Bogies Market Size, Share, Growth, Major Players, Analysis and Forecast 2019-2024

The train Bogies market will register a 4.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 2120 million by 2024, from US$ 1590 million in 2019.

A bogie is a structure underneath a railway vehicle body to which axles and wheels are attached through bearings.

Europe has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Train Bogies market, while the China is the second sales volume market for Train Bogies in 2017. In the industry, CRRC Sifang Co., Ltd. profits most in 2017 and recent years, while Amsted Rail and Siemens AG ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 15.73%, 14.52% and 12.74% in 2017.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.

The key manufacturers covered in this report: CRRC Sifang Co., Ltd. , Amsted Rail , Tatravagónka , Siemens AG , Kawasaki , Alstom , Bombardier , NSSMC , WBN Waggonbau Niesky GmbH , Titagarh Group , Jiangsu Railteco Equipment Co., Ltd. , Ganz Moto , PROMEC srl.

“Global Train Bogies Market” is research report of comprehensive nature which entails information in relation with major regional markets, current scenarios. This includes key regional areas such as North America, Global, Asia-Pacific, etc. and the foremost countries such as Global, Germany, United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea, Global and China.

