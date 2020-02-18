Transplant Diagnostic Market: Technological Assay in Transplant Diagnostic is Expected to Fuel Global Market

The global transplant diagnostic market is expanding due to the increasing number of patients emphasizing on early patient profiling during organ transplantation and rising adoption of transplant diagnostic techniques. The global transplant diagnostic market was valued at US$ 730.9 Mn in 2017 and is projected to surpass US$ 1,289.3 Mn by 2026, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 6.5% from 2018 to 2026. The global market is expanding at a relatively higher growth rate owing to increasing bone marrow transplantation practices, high incidences of pediatric transplantation surgery, occurrence of kidney disorder among geriatric population, and increasing clinical evidence to establish clinical efficacy of molecular assay technique.

Transplant diagnostic is an administrative as well as clinical tool that helps improve operational efficiency of transplantation technique. Transplant diagnostic aids the patients suffering from cancer in order to improve overall operational efficiency as well as patient care. High prevalence and incidence rates of kidney dysfunction, cardiac diseases, increase in number of cases of lungs disorder and orthopedic injuries in the global population has led to the increase in patient flow to private clinics and hospitals. These factors, collectively, are projected to drive the demand for transplant diagnostic in the near future. Furthermore, the compatibility of markers increases the probability of graft survival and decreases severe immunologic transplant complications, which in turn is estimated to fuel the transplant diagnostic market in the near future.

The global transplant diagnostic market has been broadly segmented based on screening, technique, product & services, application, end-user, and region. In terms of application, the global market has been categorized into stem cell transplantation and solid organ transplantation. The solid organ transplantation segment has been further sub-segmented into kidney, liver, heart, lungs, pancreas, and small bowel. The kidney transplant sub-segment accounted for a key share of the solid organ transplantation segment, in terms of revenue, of the global market in 2017. The liver sub-segment is estimated to expand at a prominent growth rate during the forecast period, and the sub-segment is estimated to report significant gain in market share by the end of 2026. Liver transplant diagnostic is increasingly gaining popularity among cancer patients and physicians, which is also a major factor that is estimated to drive the liver sub-segment between 2018 and 2026.

In terms of technique, the global transplant diagnostic has been classified into molecular assay and non-molecular assay. The non-molecular assay segment dominated the global market and is likely to maintain its dominance by the end of 2026 with marginal increase in its year-on-year growth rate. Rapid advances in the fields of transplant medicine and cancer treatment and the ever-growing implementation of immunomodulatory regimens led to significant increase in the prevalence and prolonged survival of people in immunocompromised states. These are key factors which have led the non-molecular assay segment to hold a prominent share of the global market. Based on screening, the transplant diagnostic market has been bifurcated into pre-transplant diagnostic and post-transplant diagnostic. In terms of product & services, the transplant diagnostic market has been split into reagents & consumables, instruments, and software. Based on end-user, the global market has been segregated into hospital & transplant centers, research laboratories, and others.

In terms of region, the global transplant diagnostic market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global market and is projected to lose market share by the end of 2026. The market in North America is primarily driven by the rapid increase in geriatric population, high adoption rate of transplantation technique for cancer, and rise in incidence of kidney disorders among geriatric population in the U.S. Moreover, increasing awareness programs about transplantation by pharmaceutical companies is a major practice witnessed in the U.S., which is projected to fuel the transplant diagnostic market in the U.S. during the forecast period. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. China dominated the transplant diagnostic market in Asia Pacific, whereas the market in India is estimated to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

Companies such as Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Qiagen N.V., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., and Becton, Dickinson and Company accounted for a major share of the global transplant diagnostic market in 2017 In July 2017, Thermo Fisher Scientific acquired Linkage Biosciences. Linkage Biosciences is presently a part of Thermo Fisher’s transplant diagnostics business. Through this acquisition, Thermo Fisher currently provides services to more than 1,000 transplant centres in more than 60 countries. Other global players operating in the market include Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (a part of Carlyle Group), Immucor, Inc., Illumina, Inc., Siemens Healthineers (Siemens AG), and Agilent Technologies. Companies are adopting the strategy of acquisition and collaboration with parallel companies in order to improve and strengthen its geographic presence in the global market.