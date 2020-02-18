Tricyclodecenyl Propionate Market With Key Players Vigon International, Berjé, Inc., Phoenix Aromas & Essential Oils

Tricyclodecenyl Propionate Market: Overview

Tricyclodecenyl propionate or CYCLAPROP, with the molecular formula C??H??O? and also called 3a,4,5,6,7,7a-Hexahydro-4,7-methanoindene-6-carboxylic acid ethyl ester, 4,7-Methanoinden-6-ol, and 3a,4,5,6,7,7a-hexahydro propionate, is a concentrated aromatic ingredient used as a fragrance compound. It has a “perfume composition”, which is a mixture of fragrances and auxiliary substances that may be dissolved in an appropriate solvent or blended with a powdery substrate and then used to impart the desired odor to the skin and/or various products.

Essential consumer goods in which tricyclodecenyl propionate is used include soaps, washing agents, dish washing & cleaning agents, air fresheners & room sprays, pomanders, candles, cosmetics such as creams, colognes, pre- & after-shaving lotions, talcum powders, hair care agents, body deodorants, and antiperspirants. The auxiliary agents and solvents include 3-phenyi ethanol, 3-phenyiethyi acetate, benzyl alcohol, benzyl acetate, benzyl salicylate, benzyl benzoate, and amyl salicylate. Synthetic fragrances such as tricyclodecenyl propionate comprise a polycyclic structure and a woody and amber-like odor reminiscent of natural wood or ambergris which persists effectively even when small amounts are applied to the skin, hair, and clothes so as to enhance the value preference and functionality of the product.

Tricyclodecenyl Propionate Market: Dynamics & Trends

The amount of tetrahydrofurans used with tricyclodecenyl propionate can vary depending on the product in which the perfume is used, the nature & amount of its components, and the odor effect desired. It is included in the listings of the FDA (Food & Drug Association), FEMA (Flavor & Extract Manufacturers Association: 19651), or the Cotmcil of Europe. In Japan and other countries, due to the lifestyle changes, affluence, pleasure, and emotional effect brought about by fragrances, have attracted global attention to improve life quality.

Fragrances with high safety parameters post mixing with auxiliary solvents are in great demand since they are not a burden on the environment. Tricyclodecenyl propionate has eventually replaced a few long-known floral fragrance materials which are being criticized for their instability in applications such as shampoos, shower gels, and conditioners. These materials are hexylcinnamaldehyde, 2-methyl-3- (p-tert-butylphenyl) propanal, 2-methyl-3- (p-isopropylphenyl) propanal, 3-(p-tert-butylphenyl) propanal(p-tert-butylphenyl) propanal, and hydroxycitronellal. A few fragrance materials with tricyclodecenyl propionate are being used with alcohol and alcools as cis/trans and stereo-isomeric mixtures as well as with various Cis and Trans and stereoisomers as fragrance materials.

Tricyclodecenyl Propionate Market: Segmentation

The tricyclodecenyl propionate market can be divided by application (soaps, perfumes, colognes, and others) and by region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa).

Tricyclodecenyl Propionate Market: Region-wise Outlook

Asia Pacific and MEA are estimated to be the leading markets. Government targets and policy support in are likely to drive the tricyclodecenyl propionate market in these regions. Currently, North America and Europe are the market leaders.’

Tricyclodecenyl Propionate Market: Key Players

Key players in the tricyclodecenyl propionate market include Vigon International, Berjé, Inc., Phoenix Aromas & Essential Oils, Inc., Lluch Essence S.L, The Lermond Company, and Ernesto Ventós S.A.