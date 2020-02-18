Tridecyl Alcohol Market Get Facts About Business Strategies and Financial Status over Forecast Period 2016-2024

Tridecyl alcohol can be classified under the category of isomers. More specifically, it can be called an isomer mixture. It is also known as tridecanol. It is commonly found in solid form and is combustible in nature. Physical characteristics of tridecyl alcohol include low melting point, which is normally close to the standard room temperature. Tridecyl alcohol is white in color and has pleasant aroma, which makes it useful for different applications.

It is produced by hydrogenation of decanoic acid, which is found in significant quantities in coconut oil and palm oil. Tridecyl alcohol can also be synthesized using ethylene and an aluminum catalyst. Owing to toxic and combustible nature of tridecyl alcohol, special care is taken while handling it. It decomposes upon burning and produces irritable fumes. It also reacts violently with other chemicals such as chlorides and anhydrides. Tridecyl alcohol can get absorbed in the body either by skin contact or by inhalation of its fumes. Short-term exposure to tridecanol can lead to irritation of skin and eyes, whereas high levels of tridecanol can have adverse effects on the central nervous system.

Long-term exposure can cause skin degradation. There exist numerous applications of tridecyl alcohol such as industrial cleaners, stabilizers, pigment dispersers, de-foaming agents, and detergents. Based on product, the market for tridecyl alcohol can be segmented into wetting agents, surfactants, and emulsifiers. Based on end–use, the market has been segregated into cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, drilling products, plastics, textile, metallurgy, and paper.

The market for tridecyl alcohol is anticipated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. This is owing to characteristics of the compound, which are utilized in several industries. The surfactants segment of the tridecyl alcohol market held a major share in 2015 and is projected to witness promising growth in the next few years. Surfactants are compounds employed to reduce the surface tension between a solid and a liquid or between two liquids. Surfactants can achieve this due to their amphiphilic nature, which makes them water-soluble as well as oil-soluble. Surfactants can be used as emulsifiers, foaming agents, detergents, wetting agents, and dispersants. This gives them an advantage over other products of tridecyl alcohol.

The emulsifier segment held a low share of the tridecyl alcohol market in 2015. However, the segment is likely to expand during the forecast period, due to various uses of emulsifiers in industries such as pharmaceuticals and drilling products. In the drilling products industry, emulsifiers are used in the manufacture of several products such as drilling fluids, completion fluids, and workover fluids. Among end–uses, the cosmetics segment holds a significant share of the tridecyl alcohol market. The segment is anticipated to expand at a significant rate during the forecast period, owing to the usage of tridecyl alcohol in the perfumes industry. As tridecyl alcohol has pleasant aroma, it is extensively used to manufacture perfumes across the globe.

Geographically, North America held a significant share in the market for tridecyl alcohol in 2015. The market in the region is expected to expand at a significant rate in the next few years, owing to presence of major end-use industries in the region. Presence of major manufacturing companies in textile, pharmaceuticals, and drilling products industries is estimated to fuel the demand for tridecyl alcohol in North America during the forecast period. Europe follows North America in the market for tridecyl alcohol, owing to the robust cosmetics industry in Europe. Perfumes produced in Europe witness high demand all over the world.

Thus, growth of the cosmetics industry would inadvertently boost the demand for tridecyl alcohol in the region. Asia Pacific is projected to offer high growth potential for the tridecyl alcohol market during the forecast period, owing to the increasing population of the region. This rise in population would boost the consumption of different end-use products of tridecyl alcohol including cosmetics, paper, plastics, and pharmaceuticals. Presence of robust plastic production industry in Asia Pacific is likely to further fuel the demand for tridecyl alcohol in the region during the forecast period.

Key players operating in the market for tridecyl alcohol are BASF SE, Universal Preserv-A-Chem Inc., and Clariant International AG.