Vessel Mooring System Market: Introduction

A mooring line or an anchor fixes the vessel position to the sea floor in which the vessel is secured from free movement on the water through mooring system. Vessel mooring system plays a critical role in the subsea production facilities. Wires, synthetic fiber ropes, and chains (individual or combined) are used to make mooring lines. The material type used in a particular mooring system is determined by environmental factors such as currents, waves, and wind.

In today’s shipping industry, safe working conditions, maximizing service life, and mitigating the unnecessary failure of mooring lines are top priorities in subsea production facilities, which can be achieved through proper vessel evaluation and selection of high-quality vessel mooring system.

Vessel Mooring System Market: Market Dynamics

The growth of vessel mooring system market is highly augmented with the development of vessels such as floating, production, fluidized liquid natural gas (FLNG) and floating, drilling, production, and storage and offloading (FDPSO), and others. The vessel mooring system market is fueled by three important factors notably rising subsea exploration, drilling, and production activities, and surge in global energy demands. Due to the growing demand for energy, subsea exploration and production is on the rise globally which in turn increasing the demand of vessel mooring system.

Increasing investments in the subsea market extensively increase the growth of the vessel mooring systems market globally. Rise in mobile offshore drilling units and offshore platforms will increase the requirement of mooring system to keep the platforms stationary. Hence, the demand of the vessel mooring system is directly linked with the growth of offshore drilling units and offshore platforms.

Various research activities have been undertaken by leading companies for the development of vessel mooring system. They are providing technologically enhanced equipment specific to certain operations. The merger of mooring systems with automation and information technology is driving the market growth by enabling better data collection, the precision of the operations, reducing human efforts, and maximizing safety measures.

Certain restraints that are hampering the growth of vessel mooring system market to some extent include high maintenance and replacement cost and regulations related to mooring systems.

Vessel Mooring System Market: Regional Outlook

North America region is expected to be a prominent market for the global vessel mooring system accounting for half of the global vessel mooring system market. Rising demand for subsea exploration and drilling activities due to increase in demand for energy is expected to remain key drivers for this region. Apart from North America, Asia Pacific is expected to be a fast-growing region in the vessel mooring system market. Owing to newly explored oil reserves in the South China Sea and the Indian Ocean, players from the Asian countries are introducing themselves in the market with the improved vessel mooring system to take the advantage of several new oil drilling projects, which are recently initiated in the region. The Europe market is expected to see substantial growth as new companies are entering the market, with increase in investment in shallow, deep, and ultra-deep water explorations. Availability of crude oil wells in the Middle East is expected to provide positive sentiments for the growth of vessel mooring system in this region.

Vessel Mooring System Market: Market Segments

Vessel mooring systems are classified on the basis of their types including: Taut leg Spread mooring Semi taut Dynamic positioning Catenary Single point mooring

The market is also classified on the basis of anchorage, which includes Drag embedment anchors Suction anchors Vertical load anchors

Another classification category is by the application that includes Tension leg platforms FPSO Semi-submersible platforms FDPSO SPAR platforms FLNG Others



Vessel Mooring System Market: Market Participants

Some of the key market participants in the vessel mooring system market are Samson Rope Technologies, Inc., Bluewater Energy Services B.V, Cavotec SA, Piers & Pillars, Mampaey Vessel Industries BV, Rigzone Mooring Systems, and Single Point Mooring Systems among others.

