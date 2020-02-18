Vessel Sealing Devices Market to Witness a Robust CAGR of 5.2% from 2018 to 2026

The global Vessel Sealing Devices Market was valued at US$ 3.2 Bn in 2017 and is projected to reach US$ 5.1 Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2018 to 2026. The market is characterized by innovations by market players to offer products to reduce complications of vessel sealing and rise in patient preference for outpatient settings due to reduced surgical procedural costs.

The global vessel sealing devices market is witnessing increase in demand for technologically advanced instruments that come directly in contact with the patient body and reduce the risk of infection, which is a major factor for rise in adoption rate of single-use instruments. Constant innovations leading to superior technological advancements, surge in the number of minimally invasive surgical procedures performed each year due to rise in availability of skilled personnel, and increase in government initiatives to increase access to elective surgery are the major factors anticipated to drive the global vessel sealing devices market during the forecast period.

The global vessel sealing devices market has been segmented based on product, surgery, application, energy, end-user, and region. In terms of product, the instruments & accessories segment is projected to lead the market during the forecast period, followed by the generators segment. Market players focus on innovations in hand instruments and offering new products with ergonomic designs. For instance, Olympus Corporation introduced DualKnife JTM 2 in 2016. This is enabling health care providers to perform surgical procedures efficiently.

In terms of end-user, the global vessel sealing devices market has been categorized into hospitals & ambulatory surgical centers, specialty clinics, and others. The hospitals & ambulatory surgical centers segment accounted for major share of the global market in 2017. The segment is projected to sustain its leadership position during the forecast period. In the past few years, an increasing number of patients has undergone surgical procedures and treatments in outpatient settings such as ambulatory surgery centers, especially in the U.S., Europe, and Asia Pacific.

Based on surgery, the global vessel sealing devices market has been bifurcated into laparoscopic and open surgery. The laparoscopic segment accounted for major share of the global market in 2017. The number of laparoscopic surgeries has increased in the past few years. For instance, 90% of cholecystectomies in the U.S. are performed via laparoscopy. Laparoscopic surgeries is expected to be the most attractive segment of the global vessel sealing devices market during the forecast period. Additionally, increase in awareness about laparoscopic surgeries is anticipated to drive the segment.

In terms of region, the global vessel sealing devices market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global market in terms of revenue in 2017. The region is projected to continue to dominate the market during the forecast period. High adoption of surgical devices with advanced energy in the U.S., increase in the number of approvals for new devices by the U.S. FDA, and rise in the percentage of minimally invasive surgical procedures performed in the U.S. and Canada contribute to North America’s high market share. Asia Pacific is anticipated to gain market share during the forecast period owing to large patient pool, increase in per capita health care expenditure, and rise in investment by key players in the region.

Major players operating in the global vessel sealing devices market are Medtronic, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Ebre Elektromedizin GmbH, Boston Scientific Corporation, Olympus Corporation, Ethicon (a Johnson and Johnson Company), Symmetry Surgical, Inc., OmniGuide Holdings, Inc., CONMED, KLS Martin, and JustRight Surgical, LLC. The market is characterized by a large number of acquisitions, which have led to market consolidation and increasing dominance of the top players.