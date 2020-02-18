Web Mapping Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2025
Web mapping is the process of using the maps delivered by geographic information systems (GIS) in World Wide Web. A web map on the World Wide Web is both served and consumed, thus web mapping is more than just web cartography, it is a service by which consumers may choose what the map will show. Web GIS emphasizes geodata processing aspects more involved with design aspects such as data acquisition and server software architecture such as data storage and algorithms, than it does the end-user reports themselves.
In 2018, the global Web Mapping market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Web Mapping status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Web Mapping development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Here
TomTom
Alibaba (AutoNavi)
Navinfo
Mapmyindia
Sandborn
BaiDu
Gaode
Esri
WikiMapia
ArcGIS
Mapbox
Mapinfo
QGIS
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Type I
Type II
Market segment by Application, split into
Personal
Enterprise
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Web Mapping status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Web Mapping development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Web Mapping are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Web Mapping Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Type I
1.4.3 Type II
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Web Mapping Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Personal
1.5.3 Enterprise
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Web Mapping Market Size
2.2 Web Mapping Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Web Mapping Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Web Mapping Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Web Mapping Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Web Mapping Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Web Mapping Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Web Mapping Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Web Mapping Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Web Mapping Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Web Mapping Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Web Mapping Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Web Mapping Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
…
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Here
12.1.1 Here Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Web Mapping Introduction
12.1.4 Here Revenue in Web Mapping Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Here Recent Development
12.2 TomTom
12.2.1 TomTom Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Web Mapping Introduction
12.2.4 TomTom Revenue in Web Mapping Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 TomTom Recent Development
12.3 Google
12.3.1 Google Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Web Mapping Introduction
12.3.4 Google Revenue in Web Mapping Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Google Recent Development
12.4 Alibaba (AutoNavi)
12.4.1 Alibaba (AutoNavi) Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Web Mapping Introduction
12.4.4 Alibaba (AutoNavi) Revenue in Web Mapping Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Alibaba (AutoNavi) Recent Development
12.5 Navinfo
12.5.1 Navinfo Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Web Mapping Introduction
12.5.4 Navinfo Revenue in Web Mapping Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Navinfo Recent Development
12.6 Mapmyindia
12.6.1 Mapmyindia Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Web Mapping Introduction
12.6.4 Mapmyindia Revenue in Web Mapping Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Mapmyindia Recent Development
12.7 Sandborn
12.7.1 Sandborn Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Web Mapping Introduction
12.7.4 Sandborn Revenue in Web Mapping Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Sandborn Recent Development
12.8 BaiDu
12.8.1 BaiDu Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Web Mapping Introduction
12.8.4 BaiDu Revenue in Web Mapping Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 BaiDu Recent Development
12.9 Gaode
12.9.1 Gaode Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Web Mapping Introduction
12.9.4 Gaode Revenue in Web Mapping Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Gaode Recent Development
12.10 Esri
12.10.1 Esri Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Web Mapping Introduction
12.10.4 Esri Revenue in Web Mapping Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Esri Recent Development
12.11 WikiMapia
12.12 ArcGIS
12.13 Mapbox
12.14 Mapinfo
12.15 QGIS
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Continuous…
For further information on this report, visit – https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3962445-global-web-mapping-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
