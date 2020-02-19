Aerospace Insurance Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities, Forecast 2025

— Aerospace Insurance Market:

Executive Summary

Aviation insurance is insurance coverage geared specifically to the operation of aircraft and the risks involved in aviation. Aviation insurance policies are distinctly different from those for other areas of transportation and tend to incorporate aviation terminology, as well as terminology, limits and clauses specific to aviation insurance.

Our industry research analysts have estimated that countries in the EMEA will constitute the maximum share of this aerospace insurance market throughout the predicted period. Growth in this region is attributable to the increasing construction and expansion of airports.

According to our market research experts, the service providers will account for the maximum share of the market. the report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of the various end-user segments in the growth of the aerospace insurance market size.

This report focuses on the global Aerospace Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Aerospace Insurance development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Global Aerospace

American International Group

Allianz

USAIG

Hallmark Financial Services

Marsh Inc

Chinalife

Travers Aviation

Malayan Insurance

AXA

ING Group

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Life Insurance

Property Insurance

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Service Providers

Airport Operators

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Aerospace Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Aerospace Insurance development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Aerospace Insurance are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

For further information on this report, visit – https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4072231-global-aerospace-insurance-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Aerospace Insurance Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Life Insurance

1.4.3 Property Insurance

1.4.4 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Aerospace Insurance Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Service Providers

1.5.3 Airport Operators

1.5.4 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Aerospace Insurance Market Size

2.2 Aerospace Insurance Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Aerospace Insurance Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Aerospace Insurance Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Aerospace Insurance Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Aerospace Insurance Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Aerospace Insurance Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Aerospace Insurance Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Aerospace Insurance Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Aerospace Insurance Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Aerospace Insurance Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Aerospace Insurance Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Aerospace Insurance Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

…

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Global Aerospace

12.1.1 Global Aerospace Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Aerospace Insurance Introduction

12.1.4 Global Aerospace Revenue in Aerospace Insurance Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Global Aerospace Recent Development

12.2 American International Group

12.2.1 American International Group Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Aerospace Insurance Introduction

12.2.4 American International Group Revenue in Aerospace Insurance Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 American International Group Recent Development

12.3 Allianz

12.3.1 Allianz Company Details



12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Aerospace Insurance Introduction

12.3.4 Allianz Revenue in Aerospace Insurance Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Allianz Recent Development

12.4 USAIG

12.4.1 USAIG Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Aerospace Insurance Introduction

12.4.4 USAIG Revenue in Aerospace Insurance Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 USAIG Recent Development

12.5 Hallmark Financial Services

12.5.1 Hallmark Financial Services Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Aerospace Insurance Introduction

12.5.4 Hallmark Financial Services Revenue in Aerospace Insurance Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Hallmark Financial Services Recent Development

12.6 Marsh Inc

12.6.1 Marsh Inc Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Aerospace Insurance Introduction

12.6.4 Marsh Inc Revenue in Aerospace Insurance Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Marsh Inc Recent Development

12.7 Chinalife

12.7.1 Chinalife Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Aerospace Insurance Introduction

12.7.4 Chinalife Revenue in Aerospace Insurance Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Chinalife Recent Development

12.8 Travers Aviation

12.8.1 Travers Aviation Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Aerospace Insurance Introduction

12.8.4 Travers Aviation Revenue in Aerospace Insurance Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Travers Aviation Recent Development

12.9 Malayan Insurance

12.9.1 Malayan Insurance Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Aerospace Insurance Introduction

12.9.4 Malayan Insurance Revenue in Aerospace Insurance Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Malayan Insurance Recent Development

12.10 AXA

12.10.1 AXA Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Aerospace Insurance Introduction

12.10.4 AXA Revenue in Aerospace Insurance Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 AXA Recent Development

12.11 ING Group

Continuous…

